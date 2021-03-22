4 out of 5 people ignorant about big moments in South Africa’s history – like the Sharpeville massacre

Guest: Dr Charlene Wolberg | Medical doctor and Nutrionist from Specialist Weight and Nutrition practice at Netcare Linksfield Hospital.
Website:www.charlenewolberg.co.za
Telephone number: 011 640 7763/4
Relebohile Moeng, Co founder and owner of Afri-Berry, tuned her scars to success and she joins us as a South African Doing Great Things.
Website:https://afri-berry.co.za/
For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Daniel Strauss, not only former Miss South Africa, Rolene Strauss’s husband but talented writer, entrepreneur and venture capitalist... 'The Strauss' in the investment holding company Stocks & Strauss, to look at what it takes to create the The Billionaire Mindset as based on his new book and the Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On this evening's Kwantu feature, we talk to Zoza Shongwe, historian, writer and researcher, talking about the rituals that are performed in the Zulu culture when a King has passed on, what they signify and the importance of the whole process.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Timothy Peter Jenkin is a South African writer, former anti-apartheid activist and political prisoner.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Hayden Knibbs, Clinical PsychologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by 'Flat Earth Dave', otherwise known as David Weiss, for a fascinating conversation around The hot topic of Flat Earth. From Meteors, Comets, and Asteroids to Dinosaurs, Nuclear Weapons, and Volcanic Eruptions... You won't want to miss this show.
Here is a link to his Flat Earth App: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters we look at how can parents teach or transfer financial management skills to their kids. Joining us on this discussion is Co-Founder and money coach at Worth, Hayley Parry.LISTEN TO PODCAST