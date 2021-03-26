Profile with Interview John Sanei

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Universities withhold qualifications to make students pay their debt' Universities South Africa CEO Professor Ahmed Bawa explains why universities withhold qualifications from students. 26 March 2021 5:25 PM
Ex-Denel CEO Saloojee begged not to be fired, Zondo Inquiry hears Riaz Saloojee is accused of roping in Gupta associate, Salim Essa, to award a contract to a company, VR Laser, owned by the family... 26 March 2021 2:01 PM
Alcohol ban won't be helpful, rather focus on law enforcement - Liquor traders National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane reckons curfew could be moved to between 11pm and 4am. 26 March 2021 1:25 PM
Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission’s contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma. 25 March 2021 2:15 PM
Mkhwebane’s perjury case postponed to June She made a brief appearance before the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Thursday morning where the NPA asked for more time to delibera... 25 March 2021 10:51 AM
WATCH LIVE: Zondo takes on Zuma in ConCourt Zuma failed to testify at the commission after the court ruled that its summonses are binding and that no one is allowed to leave... 25 March 2021 10:07 AM
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August The National Prosecuting Authority’s request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference... 26 March 2021 11:56 AM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH] Benchpress exercise going horribly wrong for body builder goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Teacher's enthusiastic remote field trip to zoo has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:13 AM
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes. 25 March 2021 9:29 AM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile with Interview John Sanei

Profile with Interview John Sanei

26 March 2021 10:29 PM

Renowned for his first book 'What’s Your Moonshot?', for tonight's profile interview we are joined by John Sanei,  best-selling author, global trend specialist, business innovation strategist, entrepreneur and speaker who combines aspects of human psychology, business strategy and future studies, providing a unique and holistic approach to achieving future-readines as based on his 4th and latest book, FutureNext.


South Africans Doing Great Things with Nthabeleng Likotsi

26 March 2021 11:38 PM

Guest: Nthabeleng Likotsi, founder of Young Women in Business Network (YWBN), is the brains behind the country's very first female-owned bank.

Kwantu Feature: Bo Lobedu Tribe and their female succession linear ship [Part 2}

25 March 2021 11:12 PM

On this evening's Kwantu feature, we continue talking to Seabela Maila, Molobedu | Cultural Curator & Translator, tracing the origins of the Bo Lobedu people, about the succession of the Bo Lobedu people, how does the Rain Queen choose her successor.

The Stellenbosch MAFIA Inside the Billionaires' Club

25 March 2021 10:12 PM

Pieter du Toit | Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Trauma of Divorce

25 March 2021 9:13 PM

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve" we look at the trauma of divorce and the impact it has on the family unit.

Change your mindset feature - "Creating a healthier you - part 2 - Setting the right health goals"

24 March 2021 11:18 PM

On Change your mindset feature, The Becketts" are back again talking about "Creating a healthier you - part 2 - Setting the right health goals".

Weird & Wonderful Feature: The mind of a mentalist and the power of the mind

24 March 2021 10:23 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful Feature we are joined by renowned SA mentalist, speaker and author, Gilan Gork to take us into the mind of a mentalist and the power of the mind, which Gilan also guides others on to use for new levels of personal and professional success. Discover the amazing psychology behind what it takes to create influence in oneself and with others for real success, satisfaction and significance in life.

Website:https://www.gilangork.com 

Financial Matters: How does your spouse influence your wealth creation journey

24 March 2021 9:13 PM

On financial matters we joined by the Luthulis, Trudy and Mduduzi Luthuli, Founder and Co-Founder of Luthuli Capital, talking about marriage and money focusing on how your spouse influences your wealth creation journey.

Website:www.luthulicapital.com 

Twitter: @LuthuliCapital @TrustFundZulu

Facebook: Luthuli capital 

 

YLED Recruitment Drive

23 March 2021 11:16 PM

Guest: Tebang Ntsasa | YLED Operations Director

Website:www.yled.co.za 

Mobile: +27 (0)78 589 6211

Email:info@yled.co.za 

The BRC’s (Broadcast Research Council) interim radio data available end March!

23 March 2021 10:46 PM

Guest: Gary Whitaker | CEO of Broadcasting Research Council (BRC)

Trending

Why millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be delayed

Local

'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue'

Politics

[WATCH] A look at government communications a year into lockdown

Local

EWN Highlights

'Blind' France bears responsibility in Rwanda genocide, report says

26 March 2021 8:49 PM

WHO urges countries to donate 10m vaccine doses 'immediately'

26 March 2021 8:11 PM

Sapu backs murder accused cops in Ntumba case, says they were doing their jobs

26 March 2021 7:18 PM

