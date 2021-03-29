Medical Matters: Debunking asthma myths as SA ranks fifth for asthma mortality globally

On Monday's Medical Matters, we are joined by by Dr Marlin McKay, GP from Goldman Medical Centre, Johannesburg to focus on the facts as well as debunk common myths around asthma with SA ranked 5th highest country in the world measured by the number of asthma related deaths!
Guest: Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke, Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Advancement Scholarship at University of Pretoria
Dr David Matsinhe, Senior Lusophone Researcher at Amnesty International Southern Africa, joins to discuss the insurgent attack on Palma in Mozambique.
Guest: Jamie Mighti - an Independent Political Analyst and Social Commentator talks to us about the ANC NEC impasse.
Guest: Nthabeleng Likotsi, founder of Young Women in Business Network (YWBN), is the brains behind the country's very first female-owned bank.
Renowned for his first book 'What's Your Moonshot?', for tonight's profile interview we are joined by John Sanei, best-selling author, global trend specialist, business innovation strategist, entrepreneur and speaker who combines aspects of human psychology, business strategy and future studies, providing a unique and holistic approach to achieving future-readines as based on his 4th and latest book, FutureNext.
On this evening's Kwantu feature, we continue talking to Seabela Maila, Molobedu | Cultural Curator & Translator, tracing the origins of the Bo Lobedu people, about the succession of the Bo Lobedu people, how does the Rain Queen choose her successor.
Pieter du Toit | Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
On "In Conversation with Dr Eve" we look at the trauma of divorce and the impact it has on the family unit.
On Change your mindset feature, The Becketts" are back again talking about "Creating a healthier you - part 2 - Setting the right health goals".