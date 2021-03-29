Update on the ANC NEC by Pres. ramaphosa

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:50
30 MILLION VACCINES EXPECTED FROM ASPEN FACILITY
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Stavros Nicolaous - Senior Executive: Strategic Trade at Aspen
Today at 07:15
PARENTS SEEK JUSTICE FROM ALEX CRECHE
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Amanda, Mom (Not her real name)
Mia Lindeque
Today at 08:45
SURVEY: OVER 20% OF SMMEs FORCED TO SHUTDOWN
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Lings Naidoo - Co-founder at BeyondCOVID initiative
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Duarte slams ‘scurrilous ANC NEC members with no principles’ She said this was a difficult time for the party as it dealt with a difficult issue, however, added that she was concerned about s... 29 March 2021 5:12 PM
Thulas Nxesi reflects on reconfiguring his department & COVID impact Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa reconfigured the department, which formerly only focused on labour to include employment... 29 March 2021 3:35 PM
Most Joburg suburbs affected by City Power unplanned power outages Technicians have been dispatched to the site and restoration time is not yet known. 29 March 2021 3:21 PM
View all Local
Still no decision by ANC NEC on fate of members facing criminal charges Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the ruling party's NEC meeting that was held over the weekend. 29 March 2021 7:37 AM
'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue' Advocate Modidima Mannya says the statement is disturbing as it doesn't come from an ordinary person but a former head of state. 26 March 2021 1:04 PM
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
View all Politics
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August The National Prosecuting Authority’s request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference... 26 March 2021 11:56 AM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
View all Business
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the... 27 March 2021 11:55 AM
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
Sophie Lichaba has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 29 March 2021 4:07 PM
[WATCH] Dog helping owner suffering from a seizure goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 March 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Bear enjoying itself in jacuzzi has couple stunned Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 March 2021 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel. 29 March 2021 7:21 PM
ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube. 29 March 2021 6:55 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Update on the ANC NEC by Pres. ramaphosa

Update on the ANC NEC by Pres. ramaphosa

29 March 2021 11:10 PM

Guest: Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke, Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Advancement Scholarship at University of Pretoria 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Insurgent attack on Palma in Mozambique leaves dozens dead

29 March 2021 10:04 PM

Dr David Matsinhe, Senior Lusophone Researcher at Amnesty International Southern Africa, joins to discuss the insurgent attack on Palma in Mozambique.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC NEC Impasse

29 March 2021 9:52 PM

Guest: Jamie Mighti - an Independent Political Analyst and Social Commentator talks to us about the ANC NEC impasse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Debunking asthma myths as SA ranks fifth for asthma mortality globally

29 March 2021 9:26 PM

On Monday's Medical Matters, we are joined by by Dr Marlin McKay, GP from Goldman Medical Centre, Johannesburg to focus on the facts as well as debunk common myths around asthma with SA ranked 5th highest country in the world measured by the number of asthma related deaths!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Nthabeleng Likotsi

26 March 2021 11:38 PM

Guest: Nthabeleng Likotsi, founder of Young Women in Business Network (YWBN), is the brains behind the country's very first female-owned bank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile with Interview John Sanei

26 March 2021 10:29 PM

Renowned for his first book 'What’s Your Moonshot?', for tonight's profile interview we are joined by John Sanei,  best-selling author, global trend specialist, business innovation strategist, entrepreneur and speaker who combines aspects of human psychology, business strategy and future studies, providing a unique and holistic approach to achieving future-readines as based on his 4th and latest book, FutureNext.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: Bo Lobedu Tribe and their female succession linear ship [Part 2}

25 March 2021 11:12 PM

On this evening's Kwantu feature, we continue talking to Seabela Maila, Molobedu | Cultural Curator & Translator, tracing the origins of the Bo Lobedu people, about the succession of the Bo Lobedu people, how does the Rain Queen choose her successor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Stellenbosch MAFIA Inside the Billionaires' Club

25 March 2021 10:12 PM

Pieter du Toit | Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Trauma of Divorce

25 March 2021 9:13 PM

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve" we look at the trauma of divorce and the impact it has on the family unit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "Creating a healthier you - part 2 - Setting the right health goals"

24 March 2021 11:18 PM

On Change your mindset feature, The Becketts" are back again talking about "Creating a healthier you - part 2 - Setting the right health goals".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out

Business Opinion Politics

Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

Business Lifestyle

Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

43 S.Africans accounted for following Mozambique attacks – SA High Commission

29 March 2021 8:06 PM

Ramaphosa defends govt's efforts on acquiring vaccines

29 March 2021 7:32 PM

Wits SRC assists over 350 students with registration

29 March 2021 7:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA