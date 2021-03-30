5 Reasons that learnerships deserve more recognition from learners and employers alike

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:45
WIZ QUIZ
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 06:50
CHASING THE MEC FOR GAUTENG SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 07:15
CAN GOVERNMENT AVERT A THIRD WAVE OF INFECTIONS?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Professor Koleka Mlisana, Ministerial Advisory Committee Chairperson
Today at 07:40
What’s the Question with Outsurance
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 07:46
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jonathan Fairbairn
Today at 08:18
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Adam Gilchrist old
Today at 08:45
IS THE ANC'S LEGITIMACY AT STAKE?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Mondli Gungubele, ANC NEC Member
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SPARK School's 10 lessons from 12 months of Coronavirus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stacey Brewer - CEO at Spark Schools
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - how the efficiency of container cargo has started to become inefficient.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - The pyramid schemes which have piggybacked on Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans' The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson. 30 March 2021 8:41 PM
More than 200 students not yet placed - Panyaza Lesufi Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says they have until Wednesday to place all pupils. 30 March 2021 5:19 PM
Sanca expects Easter alcohol ban 'looking at figures and what we are faced with' National director Adrie Vermeulen says there is a possibility of people stocking up as we've seen with the other bans. 30 March 2021 1:02 PM
View all Local
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance' The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules. 30 March 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation at 7.30pm President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 30 March 2021 5:42 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7.30pm (30 March 2021) The president will address South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 30 March 2021 3:40 PM
View all Politics
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
SA employment ticked up 0.8% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA According to the data, the total number of employed persons increased from 9.56 million to 9.64 million in the period September 20... 30 March 2021 11:56 AM
SABC lets go of 621 employees as it concludes Section 189 process It's been a battle for the SABC to conclude the process as it faced resistance from employees and worker unions since it initially... 30 March 2021 9:53 AM
View all Business
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health. 29 March 2021 6:27 PM
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the... 27 March 2021 11:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man showing people how much sugar is in Creme Egg gets mixed reactions Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] New game on what's it like steering big ships goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:22 AM
Sophie Lichaba has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 29 March 2021 4:07 PM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel. 29 March 2021 7:21 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
5 Reasons that learnerships deserve more recognition from learners and employers alike

5 Reasons that learnerships deserve more recognition from learners and employers alike

30 March 2021 11:16 PM

Guest: Rajan Naidoo | Managing Director of EduPower Skills Academy

Website: https://www.edupower.co.za 

Phone: 076 834 5187
 
Email: admin@edupowersa.co.za 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Man Torque: How men are doing and what they have learnt or un-learnt in a reflection to 202

30 March 2021 11:15 PM

For this evening's Man Torque we are joined once again by Andrew Woodburn, CEO: AMROP Woodburn Mann and Mandkind Project Co leader and Jihaad Rossouw, Life coach and substance abuse counsellor also from the Mandkind Project to reflect on how men are doing and what they have learnt or un-learnt in a reflection to 2020 as we move into a new world 2021, and the many issues men have had to face within themselves as a round up to Human Rights Month.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol sales restricted for Easter

30 March 2021 9:38 PM

Guest: Lucky Ntimane, Representative of the Alcohol Industry

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa post analysis speech

30 March 2021 9:36 PM

Guest: Sanusha Naidu, Political Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa post analysis speech

30 March 2021 9:34 PM

Guest: Prof. Barry Schoub, Chairperson of Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on the ANC NEC by Pres. ramaphosa

29 March 2021 11:10 PM

Guest: Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke, Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Advancement Scholarship at University of Pretoria 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Insurgent attack on Palma in Mozambique leaves dozens dead

29 March 2021 10:04 PM

Dr David Matsinhe, Senior Lusophone Researcher at Amnesty International Southern Africa, joins to discuss the insurgent attack on Palma in Mozambique.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC NEC Impasse

29 March 2021 9:52 PM

Guest: Jamie Mighti - an Independent Political Analyst and Social Commentator talks to us about the ANC NEC impasse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Debunking asthma myths as SA ranks fifth for asthma mortality globally

29 March 2021 9:26 PM

On Monday's Medical Matters, we are joined by by Dr Marlin McKay, GP from Goldman Medical Centre, Johannesburg to focus on the facts as well as debunk common myths around asthma with SA ranked 5th highest country in the world measured by the number of asthma related deaths!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Nthabeleng Likotsi

26 March 2021 11:38 PM

Guest: Nthabeleng Likotsi, founder of Young Women in Business Network (YWBN), is the brains behind the country's very first female-owned bank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1

Local Politics

Bheki Cele: If the courts say enforce the law on Jacob Zuma police will do that

Local

Couple fight for answers after child sustains extensive burns at Alex creche

Local

EWN Highlights

US, 13 allies voice concern on WHO-backed COVID report

30 March 2021 8:45 PM

FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa keeps the country on level 1 lockdown

30 March 2021 8:44 PM

LIVE BLOG: 'Offsite alcohol sales to be banned from Friday to Sunday' Ramaphosa says

30 March 2021 7:18 PM

