Financial Matters: Wealth creators are leveraged thinkers

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:45
WIZ QUIZ
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 06:50
DR. TUMI & WIFE INVESTIGATED FOR ALLEGATIONS OF DEFRAUDING LOTTERY
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Raymond Joseph - Investigative Journalist at GROUNDUP
Today at 07:15
MOZAMBIQUE | SADC TROIKA MEETING GET UNDERWAY
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Piers Pigou, Senior Consultant For Southern Africa At The International Crisis Group Pigou
Today at 07:46
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jonathan Fairbairn
Today at 08:18
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Adam Gilchrist old
Today at 08:46
A SOUTH AFRICAN INVENTION LAUNCHES IN SPACE
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Dr. Dirk Koekemoer - Founder at eMoyo Technologies
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - Burnout or "busy" culture is broken.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicola Hanekom - director at Cut Out Girls (film)
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - The 3 biggest leadership challenges being felt by business owners today and how to overcome them.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Pavlides - Acting Chief Information Officer For Saa at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - What is the correct asset mix for retired investors’ money?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
DUT closes all Durban campuses until further notice This comes after a large number of students invaded the sports centre on the Steve Biko campus in Durban, flouting COVID-19 regula... 7 April 2021 2:10 PM
Ramaphosa remembers brave & courageous Charlotte Maxeke Ramaphosa was in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday afternoon leading the party's celebration of what would have been Maxeke's 150th bi... 7 April 2021 1:55 PM
View all Local
If black DA leaders are hurt by 'experiment' they have my number - Tony Leon The former DA leader says he has nothing to do with dissent against Mmusi Maimane, that's what Helen Zille was responsible for. 7 April 2021 7:34 PM
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it? 7 April 2021 7:13 PM
SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin? Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan reflects on the latest on country's vaccine rollout plan. 6 April 2021 12:44 PM
View all Politics
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows 7 April 2021 7:15 PM
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
View all Business
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills The loved doctor become famous on Twitter for giving medical and non-medical advise has been in hospital battling the coronavirus.... 3 April 2021 7:31 AM
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man driving around with a huge snake on his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2021 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Woman falls from man's shoulders knocking off her front teeth goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2021 8:40 AM
Woman asking about weirdest things found in other people bathrooms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
View all World
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Ramaphosa to attend extraordinary SADC summit meeting on Mozambique insurgency The SADC said that it was deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in the region, even after the military claimed th... 7 April 2021 10:16 AM
SANDF: SA supports multilateral efforts to respond to Mozambique insurgency The Southern African Development Community will meet next week to discuss the unrest in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region. 4 April 2021 8:02 AM
View all Africa
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Financial Matters: Wealth creators are leveraged thinkers

Financial Matters: Wealth creators are leveraged thinkers

7 April 2021 9:10 PM

On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, expands on what he meant by when he said, “wealth creators are leveraged thinkers”.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset feature - Do you understand the power of your mind when it comes to goal achievement".

7 April 2021 11:08 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett-author and consultant at change creator discusses "Do you understand the power of your mind when it comes to goal achievement".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Cracking the Freemasonry Code

7 April 2021 10:23 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over live to Edinburgh, Scotland to crack the Freemasonry Code with Brother Robert LD Cooper, Author, Historian, Freemason and Curator of the Grand Lodge of Scotland Museum and Library | Initiated in The Lodge of Light, Past Master of Lodge Edinburgh Castle, and PM of Lodge Sir Robert Moray, No. 1641 the premier Scottish Lodge of Research.

www.robertldcooper.org

www.facebook.com/RobertLDCooper/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Petrol price over R17/l as from midnight

7 April 2021 12:01 AM

The fuel levy hikes and price increases will push the petrol price over R17/l as from midnight. We spoke to Abigail Moyo, spokesperson of the trade union UASA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Success: Settlement regarding Ivermectin now an order of court

6 April 2021 9:37 PM

Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum, joins us to talk about settlement regarding ivermectin now an order of court.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: All is not fair in love and...wills [Part 2]

6 April 2021 9:10 PM

Guest: Moremadi Mabule | Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust 

email: moremadi.mabule@sanlam.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

April 27 - Day of political reckoning for ANC NEC

5 April 2021 11:17 PM

Prof. Dirk Kotze, political science professor at the University of SA joins us to look discuss his opinion piece titled "April 27 - Day of political reckoning for ANC NEC".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crisis in Mozambique

5 April 2021 10:17 PM

Martin Ewi, International Crimes Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies, joins us to discuss the crisis situation in Mozambique.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: World Oral Health Day

5 April 2021 9:16 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Bongiwe Nhlangulela better known as Dr. Bee, Dentist at Sunset Dentistry to talk about World Oral Health Day (20 March 2021), which has revealed that poor oral care is emerging as an unlikely casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: The Profiler Diaries

1 April 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Dr. Gerard Labuschagne, Clinical Psychologist who specializes in forensic investigative psychology, Honorary Associate Professor: Department of Forensic Medicine at WITS, President of the African Association of Threat Assessment Professionals and Ex-Brigadier: SAPS Investigative Psychology Section to follow up on and dissect some of South Africa's notorious serial killers and the pathology behind these cases - right here on our own back door as written about in his exciting new book 'The Profiler Diaries' - a fascinating – and often hair-raising – glimpse into what it was like to be a profiler in the world’s busiest profiling unit. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

If black DA leaders are hurt by 'experiment' they have my number - Tony Leon

Politics

DUT closes all Durban campuses until further notice

Local

Bank has sold my house worth R69,000 for R100 - Caller

Local

EWN Highlights

Africa's largest film festival rescheduled for October

7 April 2021 8:43 PM

Merkel backs 'short' lockdown in Germany to tame virus

7 April 2021 8:39 PM

Ramaphosa says more needs to be done to achieve gender equity

7 April 2021 8:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA