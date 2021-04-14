Financial Matters: Why do most people who come into sudden wealth, absolutely blow it.

On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, talks about the show “I Blew It” and why most people who come into sudden wealth, absolutely blow it.
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Professor Tom Huffman, Professor Emeritus of Archaeology on his latest book, co-authored with Mike Main, 'Palaces of Stone- Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms', bringing to life Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilisations from legacy of kingdoms past.
This book will appeal to anyone interested in Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilisations.
Natasha Madhav | Senior Head of Programme at The Independent Institute of Education
For this evenings Man Torque we are joined by Dr Matome Kganakga, National Deputy Chairperson and Ntando Yola, National Chairperson of the SANAC Men's Sector on the Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement launch of the Men’s Parliament Programme of Action which took place beginning of April 2021 in partnership with the National Department of Social Development, the SANAC Men’s Sector and National Council of Provinces (NCOP).
This is a follow up to the Men Championing Change programme which seeks to address the role of men in response to social determinants of health with a special focus on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide and HIV prevention.
For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Kgololego Pooe | Associate | Webber Wentzel, talking about how CCMA reinstated an employee who as dismissed at work for being absent without permission.
Jamie Mighti - an Independent Political Analyst and Social Commentator, talking about growing speculations over possible cabinet reshuffle.
State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.
On Medical Matters tonight, were joined by Emeritus Professor of critical care: university of the Witwatersrand, Award winning Pulmonologist and global thought leader, speaker and publisher',Prof Guy Richards, on Vaccine roll out in South Africa as based on today's media briefing by President Cyril Ramaphosa. "The challenge that many African countries face is that the supply of vaccines is currently too slow to meet our needs".
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Ray Williams, Founder of Tilulu Arts & Culture School and community center which empowers Women & Children in Eldorado Park and the surrounding areas by teaching art and doing Motivational Speaking at High schools, a drug shelter and churches.