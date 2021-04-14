Change your mindset feature - Do you have the belief you need to reach your health goals? Time to get rid of those excuses.

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree. 14 April 2021 7:46 PM
Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty Wednesday is the last day that he was expected to tell Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng how he should be sentenced, if he is found gu... 14 April 2021 5:03 PM
Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng made the disturbing revelation to the Judicial Services Commission, which has been interviewing cand... 14 April 2021 3:16 PM
ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is testifying at the state capture inquiry about the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight. 14 April 2021 12:21 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry The state capture commission said it was disappointed after getting ready and learning that Norma Mngoma had decided to withdraw f... 13 April 2021 5:03 PM
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan. 14 April 2021 8:20 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem. 14 April 2021 12:19 PM
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why. 14 April 2021 10:05 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
[WATCH] A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Father getting knocked overboard while whale watching goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:28 AM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Change your mindset feature - Do you have the belief you need to reach your health goals? Time to get rid of those excuses.

Change your mindset feature - Do you have the belief you need to reach your health goals? Time to get rid of those excuses.

14 April 2021 11:17 PM


Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: 'Palaces of Stone-Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms'

14 April 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Professor Tom Huffman, Professor Emeritus of Archaeology on his latest book, co-authored with Mike Main, 'Palaces of Stone- Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms', bringing to life Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilisations from legacy of kingdoms past.
This book will appeal to anyone interested in Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilisations.

Financial Matters: Why do most people who come into sudden wealth, absolutely blow it.

14 April 2021 9:12 PM

On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, talks about the show “I Blew It” and why most people who come into sudden wealth, absolutely blow it.

website:www.luthulicapital.com 

email:info@luthulicapital.com 

Grade 9 subject choices: why you should start considering them now

13 April 2021 10:48 PM

Natasha Madhav | Senior Head of Programme at The Independent Institute of Education

Man Torque: Launch of the Men’s Parliament Programme of Action

13 April 2021 10:20 PM

For this evenings Man Torque we are joined by Dr Matome Kganakga, National Deputy Chairperson and Ntando Yola, National Chairperson of the SANAC Men's Sector on the Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement launch of the Men’s Parliament Programme of Action which took place beginning of April 2021 in partnership with the National Department of Social Development, the SANAC Men’s Sector and National Council of Provinces (NCOP). 

This is a follow up to the Men Championing Change programme which seeks to address the role of men in response to social determinants of health with a special focus on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide and HIV prevention.

Legal Matters: Employee dismissed for absence without permission reinstated by CCMA

13 April 2021 9:37 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Kgololego Pooe | Associate | Webber Wentzel, talking about how CCMA reinstated an employee who as dismissed at work for being absent without permission.

Talk of cabinet reshuffle reaches fever pitch

12 April 2021 11:22 PM

Jamie Mighti - an Independent Political Analyst and Social Commentator, talking about growing speculations over possible cabinet reshuffle.

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

12 April 2021 9:45 PM

 State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.

Medical Matters: Vaccine roll out in SA based on media briefing by President Ramaphosa

12 April 2021 9:12 PM

On Medical Matters tonight, were joined by Emeritus Professor of critical care: university of the Witwatersrand, Award winning Pulmonologist and global thought leader, speaker and publisher',Prof Guy Richards, on Vaccine roll out in South Africa as based on today's media briefing by President Cyril Ramaphosa. "The challenge that many African countries face is that the supply of vaccines is currently too slow to meet our needs".

South Africans Doing Great Things - Raylene "Ray" Williams

9 April 2021 10:51 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Ray Williams, Founder of Tilulu Arts & Culture School and community center which empowers Women & Children in Eldorado Park and the surrounding areas by teaching art and doing Motivational Speaking at High schools, a drug shelter and churches. 

What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

Local

Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend

Local

Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty

Politics Local

Benin's Talon takes tough line after re-election win

14 April 2021 8:55 PM

Kamala Harris to visit Mexico, Guatemala to discuss migrants

14 April 2021 7:56 PM

ANC NWC side-steps Magashule’s attempt to widen step-aside scope

14 April 2021 6:42 PM

