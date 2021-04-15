Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Kwantu Feature: History of the Indian Community in South Africa

Kwantu Feature: History of the Indian Community in South Africa

15 April 2021 11:19 PM

On the Kwantu feature we look at the history of the Indian community in South Africa with Author and Historian, Kirubendeeren "Kiru" Naidoo. 


South Africans Doing Great Things with Sauda Bhaimia

16 April 2021 11:27 PM

Sauda Bhaimia | Matric learner at Curro Klerksdorp 

Profile Interview with Catherine Constantinides

16 April 2021 10:29 PM

For tonight's profile feature we are joined by Catherine Constantinides, South Africa’s Change Agent, Social Entrepreneur, Humanitarian, Earth Warrior, international climate activist, Global Activist and human rights defender.

Crime Time: Give Us More Guns by Mark Shaw

15 April 2021 10:15 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Mark Shaw, Director of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime and author of 'Hitman for Hire' on his riveting new book, 'Give Us More Guns: How South Africa's Gangs Were Armed' which exposes rogue policemen who sold weapons to gangsters and criminal syndicates and the tragic consequences.  

Psychological Matters: Awareness on Bullying

15 April 2021 9:16 PM

On Psychology Matters we focus on creating awareness on bullying with Tina Thiart, Trustee at 1000 women Trust.

Change your mindset feature - Do you have the belief you need to reach your health goals? Time to get rid of those excuses.

14 April 2021 11:17 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we're joined by "The Becketts", Stanley and Elaine Beckett, talking about "Do you have the belief you need to reach your health goals? Time to get rid of those excuses."

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: 'Palaces of Stone-Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms'

14 April 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Professor Tom Huffman, Professor Emeritus of Archaeology on his latest book, co-authored with Mike Main, 'Palaces of Stone- Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms', bringing to life Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilisations from legacy of kingdoms past.
This book will appeal to anyone interested in Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilisations.

Financial Matters: Why do most people who come into sudden wealth, absolutely blow it.

14 April 2021 9:12 PM

On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, talks about the show “I Blew It” and why most people who come into sudden wealth, absolutely blow it.

website:www.luthulicapital.com 

email:info@luthulicapital.com 

Grade 9 subject choices: why you should start considering them now

13 April 2021 10:48 PM

Natasha Madhav | Senior Head of Programme at The Independent Institute of Education

Man Torque: Launch of the Men’s Parliament Programme of Action

13 April 2021 10:20 PM

For this evenings Man Torque we are joined by Dr Matome Kganakga, National Deputy Chairperson and Ntando Yola, National Chairperson of the SANAC Men's Sector on the Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement launch of the Men’s Parliament Programme of Action which took place beginning of April 2021 in partnership with the National Department of Social Development, the SANAC Men’s Sector and National Council of Provinces (NCOP). 

This is a follow up to the Men Championing Change programme which seeks to address the role of men in response to social determinants of health with a special focus on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide and HIV prevention.

