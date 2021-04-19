Medical Matters: Defining the fine line between cosmetic vs chronic aesthetic medical treatment and procedures

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Ridwan Mia, award winning leading Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon: Sandton Mediclinic, Netcare Sunninghill Hospital on medical cosmetic reconstructive surgery: defining the fine line between cosmetic vs chronic asthetic medical treatment and procedures.
Contact Details:
If your body is in need of reconstructive surgery of any nature, now is the time to make the change!
Call 011 463 6591 or 011 709 2181 today to book an appointment with Dr Mia.
http://sandtonplasticsurgeon.com
Guest: Themba Nkosi | Sibanye-Stillwater Executive Vice President: Corporate Affairs
Please see https://78449.themediaframe.com/links/sibanye210416.html to register and follow https://www.facebook.com/marikanarenewal
For more information, refer to www.sibanyestillwater.com/features/2021/marikana-renewal
Email adds: Themba.Nkosi@Sibanyestillwater.com OR Thabisile.Phumo@Sibanyestilwater.com
Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africans Doing Great Things with Saudah Bhaimia, a matric learner at Curro Klerksdorp, who recently earned the distinction of being the first-ever female to climb to the top of the official Mind Sports South Africa (MSSA) Morabaraba rankings.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's profile feature we are joined by Catherine Constantinides, South Africa’s Change Agent, Social Entrepreneur, Humanitarian, Earth Warrior, international climate activist, Global Activist and human rights defender.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Kwantu feature we look at the history of the Indian community in South Africa with Author and Historian, Kirubendeeren "Kiru" Naidoo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Mark Shaw, Director of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime and author of 'Hitman for Hire' on his riveting new book, 'Give Us More Guns: How South Africa's Gangs Were Armed' which exposes rogue policemen who sold weapons to gangsters and criminal syndicates and the tragic consequences.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Psychology Matters we focus on creating awareness on bullying with Tina Thiart, Trustee at 1000 women Trust.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, we're joined by "The Becketts", Stanley and Elaine Beckett, talking about "Do you have the belief you need to reach your health goals? Time to get rid of those excuses."LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Professor Tom Huffman, Professor Emeritus of Archaeology on his latest book, co-authored with Mike Main, 'Palaces of Stone- Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms', bringing to life Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilisations from legacy of kingdoms past.
This book will appeal to anyone interested in Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilisations.