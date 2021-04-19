A Multi-stakeholder, collaborative facilitated Marikana Renewal Programme has been launched in Marikana, Rustenburg

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:13
Uncaptured: The True Account of the Nenegate/Trillian Whistleblower
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:42
PSG Group results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
IZOOM nvestment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Latest Local
Over forty foreign nationals deported after anti-xenophobic protests Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi explains why it took two years for the deportation to take place. 19 April 2021 6:13 PM
Sahpra recommends lifting pause on J&J Covid-19 vaccine Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela explains the measures put in place for the vaccine roll-out. 19 April 2021 2:12 PM
One person arrested in connection with Table Mountain fire As firefighters battled the fire break between Rhodes Memorial and the slopes above Vredehoek, they received several calls that pe... 19 April 2021 9:13 AM
View all Local
Bandile Masuku: Court ruling I was not involved in corruption, nepotism is big Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says he has been through the worst in the past eight months. 19 April 2021 11:49 AM
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
View all Politics
Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry "It’s easily transmissible," says Colin Steenhuisen. "This is an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza." 19 April 2021 7:42 PM
Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations' Oracle has ended IT support to Eskom, claiming non-payment. Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 19 April 2021 7:07 PM
National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam "Sadly, we can’t find any evidence of such funds," says Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury. 19 April 2021 6:30 PM
View all Business
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
Stream Thando Thabethe's playlist on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 19 April 2021 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious moment as cat attacking bird on TV leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Inmates using car theft skills to rescue kid from locked car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
A Multi-stakeholder, collaborative facilitated Marikana Renewal Programme has been launched in Marikana, Rustenburg

A Multi-stakeholder, collaborative facilitated Marikana Renewal Programme has been launched in Marikana, Rustenburg

19 April 2021 10:12 PM

Guest: Themba Nkosi | Sibanye-Stillwater Executive Vice President: Corporate Affairs 

Please see https://78449.themediaframe.com/links/sibanye210416.html to register and follow https://www.facebook.com/marikanarenewal     
 
For more information, refer to www.sibanyestillwater.com/features/2021/marikana-renewal   
Email adds: Themba.Nkosi@Sibanyestillwater.com  OR Thabisile.Phumo@Sibanyestilwater.com  


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

ANC 30-day rule of suspension: where are we thus far?

19 April 2021 10:11 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Defining the fine line between cosmetic vs chronic aesthetic medical treatment and procedures

19 April 2021 10:08 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Ridwan Mia, award winning leading Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon: Sandton Mediclinic, Netcare Sunninghill Hospital on medical cosmetic reconstructive surgery: defining the fine line between cosmetic vs chronic asthetic medical treatment and procedures.

Contact Details:

If your body is in need of reconstructive surgery of any nature, now is the time to make the change!

Call 011 463 6591 or 011 709 2181 today to book an appointment with Dr Mia.

http://sandtonplasticsurgeon.com 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Sauda Bhaimia

16 April 2021 11:27 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Saudah Bhaimia, a matric learner at Curro Klerksdorp, who recently earned the distinction of being the first-ever female to climb to the top of the official Mind Sports South Africa (MSSA) Morabaraba rankings.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Catherine Constantinides

16 April 2021 10:29 PM

For tonight's profile feature we are joined by Catherine Constantinides, South Africa’s Change Agent, Social Entrepreneur, Humanitarian, Earth Warrior, international climate activist, Global Activist and human rights defender.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: History of the Indian Community in South Africa

15 April 2021 11:19 PM

On the Kwantu feature we look at the history of the Indian community in South Africa with Author and Historian, Kirubendeeren "Kiru" Naidoo. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Give Us More Guns by Mark Shaw

15 April 2021 10:15 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Mark Shaw, Director of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime and author of 'Hitman for Hire' on his riveting new book, 'Give Us More Guns: How South Africa's Gangs Were Armed' which exposes rogue policemen who sold weapons to gangsters and criminal syndicates and the tragic consequences.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters: Awareness on Bullying

15 April 2021 9:16 PM

On Psychology Matters we focus on creating awareness on bullying with Tina Thiart, Trustee at 1000 women Trust.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Do you have the belief you need to reach your health goals? Time to get rid of those excuses.

14 April 2021 11:17 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we're joined by "The Becketts", Stanley and Elaine Beckett, talking about "Do you have the belief you need to reach your health goals? Time to get rid of those excuses."

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: 'Palaces of Stone-Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms'

14 April 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Professor Tom Huffman, Professor Emeritus of Archaeology on his latest book, co-authored with Mike Main, 'Palaces of Stone- Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms', bringing to life Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilisations from legacy of kingdoms past.
This book will appeal to anyone interested in Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilisations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam

Business

Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations'

Business

Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry

Business

EWN Highlights

Lindani Myeni’s family, friends desperate for answers over his murder

19 April 2021 7:33 PM

Raul Castro: Cuba's pragmatist who emerged from Fidel's shadow

19 April 2021 7:22 PM

Repatriation or reintegration: Home affairs dept gives refugees in CT options

19 April 2021 6:57 PM

