Legal Matters: Sperm donor’s battle to see “his child”

For tonight's Profile feature we are joined by Jabu Hlongwane, Cofounder with Lindelani Mkhize and Mthunzi Namba of the brainchild 'Joyous' who formed the group to celebrate the political change in the country and the peaceful transition into democracy. The three friends had no idea that they were starting a phenomenon that would see gospel music in South Africa enter uncharted territory as a genre and what has indeed become a Joyous Celebration recently bagging the band an international distribution deal with Universal Music Africa.
On Africa At A Glance, Aubrey spoke to Leonard Mbulle-Nziege, PhD student in Politics at UCT, talking about the father to son leadership transition: Africa's leadership transitions and lessons.
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall, co-authors on their new book 'Rogues Gallery' which exposes an Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa.
If you reckon it began with Zuma or even apartheid, it’s time to catch a wake-up call as Rogues’ Gallery tells the story of some of the biggest skelms to grace our (un)fair shores, showing that dodgy dealings have been a national pastime for as long as South African history has been written down.
On "In Conversation with Dr Eve, we focus on the link between trauma and bullying and this is in light of the tragic bullying and death of Lufuno Mavhunga.
On Change your mindset feature, we're talking about "You possess the most powerful instrument in the Universe - your mind - if only you knew how to operate it" and Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Change creator, joins us.
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Pippa Ehrlich, Director and award-winning natural history filmmaker and environmental journalist, specialising in the field of marine science and conservation and the intersection between people and the natural world, joining us all the way from Los Angeles for a special behind the scenes exploration as one of the crew behind the award winning and now Oscar nominated documentary My Octopus Teacher starring Craig Foster.
On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, talks about why "wealth building seminar" offer little value.
Guest: Sandras Phiri, Founder of Startup Circles
Startup Circles, an innovative practical business school for entrepreneurs is hosting a free business funding summit to help entrepreneurs get funding for their ventures. Raising capital is often the bugbear for founders. The key to success is securing the right capital by seeking out angel investors and venture capital, according to Startup Circles, the dynamic company offering the free business funding summit on April 20.
Guest: Tim Akinnusi | Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket
