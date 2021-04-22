Africa At A Glance: From Fathers to Sons - Africa's leadership transition and Lessons

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Sex focus- Exploring the sexuality spectrum
The Clement Manyathela Show
Ron Adindal, Psychological and Executive at SASHA (Southern African Sexual Health Association)
Tiffany Mugo
125
Today at 12:05
Tokyo Sexwale, Java’s last emperor, and the modest Singapore man 'managing trillions'
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 12:10
IRS Foresencis on Tokoyo Sexwale's claims: Fake documents circulating from the White Boy Spiritual Trust including fake proof of transfers is reminiscent of fake documents that were circulated regarding the Gaddafi billions that were supposedly stored in
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Chad Thomas - Independent Organised Crime Investigator at Irs Forensic Investigators
Today at 12:15
The NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) is pleased to notify South Africans that Michael Harry Lomas, a United Kingdom citizen and former Eskom Contractor, was arrested on 15 April in London and appeared before the Westminister Magistrates Court yesterda
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Sindisiwe Twala -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
Today at 12:23
Public sector unions and the government are once again meeting at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) where both parties will negotiate over contentious salary increases for public servants.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 12:27
The Commission continues to hear Transnet related evidence from the former Transnet Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr Anoj Singh.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Minister Angie Motshekga is attending the funeral of deceased Limpopo learners. She will also visit Lufuno Mavhunga's family.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:41
The Commission for Gender Equality has released its report on the Government Emergency Response Action plan on GBV and femicide. The Commission says there is no accountability in the government's fight against gender-based violence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Javu Baloyi - Spokesperson for the Commission for Gender Equality
Today at 12:45
SuperSport is launching SuperSport Schools as a new initiative and has acquired a majority stake in Schools Sport Live that is being rebranded as SuperSport Schools. SuperSport Schools will try to broadcasting as many schools sporting fixtures as possible
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM : Friday File - Blind Tiger Gin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Keegan Cook - Owner at Blind Tiger Gin
