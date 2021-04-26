Medical Matters: WORLD TB DAY: Addressing the ocean of gaps in the treatment of TB in children and adolescents

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
South Africa records 849 COVID-19 infections and 38 people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 186 since the start of the pandemic. 27 April 2021 6:32 AM
Gigaba said the Gupta were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when she struggled to recall a few details. 26 April 2021 8:26 PM
[COVID-19 VACCINES] Find out how Cryo-Vacc boxes work DPD Laser CEO Anton Visagie explains why the cases are suitable to transport vaccines. 26 April 2021 5:25 PM
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19 The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights. 22 April 2021 1:28 PM
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute. 26 April 2021 6:59 PM
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker. 26 April 2021 5:49 PM
DIY tips on how to refresh the bedroom ahead of winter Decor and DIY expert Janice Anderssen gives tips on easy ways to refresh the pillows, duvet and mattress. 24 April 2021 11:34 AM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
Singer Langa Mavuso takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 April 2021 1:44 PM
[WATCH] Alleged drunk Toyota Fortuna driver causing havoc on N1 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Guy overhears colleagues plotting to get him fired in Zoom meeting Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 April 2021 8:19 AM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen. 26 April 2021 6:22 PM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Medical Matters: WORLD TB DAY: Addressing the ocean of gaps in the treatment of TB in children and adolescents

Medical Matters: WORLD TB DAY: Addressing the ocean of gaps in the treatment of TB in children and adolescents

26 April 2021 9:45 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Jennifer Furin, infectious diseases clinician currently supporting the drug-resistant TB activities of Doctors Without Borders in Khayelitsha to focus on the gaps in treatment of TB in children and adolescents as a follow up to World Tuberculosis Day (24 March 2021)


Leadership Structures in South Africa

26 April 2021 11:22 PM

South Africa has a history of electing people who seem to possess the needed leadership skills, this is a clear indication that South Africa has a lot to learn in terms of leadership and electing the right leaders. Ever since covid-19 hit our shores, our political leadership structure has been tested and we have seen the inconsistencies within our leaders and their methods of leading. Executive Leadership Coach and Facilitator, Brian Mhlanga, joins us to discuss South Africa's leadership structures.

South Africans Doing Great Things with Simphiwe Zuma

23 April 2021 11:20 PM
Profile Interview with Jabu Hlongwane

23 April 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Profile feature we are joined by Jabu Hlongwane, Cofounder with Lindelani Mkhize and Mthunzi Namba of the brainchild 'Joyous' who formed the group to celebrate the political change in the country and the peaceful transition into democracy. The three friends had no idea that they were starting a phenomenon that would see gospel music in South Africa enter uncharted territory as a genre and what has indeed become a Joyous Celebration recently bagging the band an international distribution deal with Universal Music Africa.

email: info@joyous.co.za

Africa At A Glance: From Fathers to Sons - Africa's leadership transition and Lessons

22 April 2021 11:17 PM

On Africa At A Glance, Aubrey spoke to Leonard Mbulle-Nziege, PhD student in Politics at UCT, talking about the father to son leadership transition: Africa’s leadership transitions and lessons. 

Crime Time: 'Rogues Gallery' which exposes an Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa

22 April 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall, co-authors on their new book 'Rogues Gallery' which exposes an Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa.
If you reckon it began with Zuma or even apartheid, it’s time to catch a wake-up call as Rogues’ Gallery tells the story of some of the biggest skelms to grace our (un)fair shores, showing that dodgy dealings have been a national pastime for as long as South African history has been written down.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Link between trauma and bullying

22 April 2021 9:22 PM

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve, we focus on the link between trauma and bullying and this is in light of the tragic bullying and death of Lufuno Mavhunga.

Change your mindset feature - "You possess the most powerful instrument in the Universe - your mind - if only you knew how to operate it"

21 April 2021 11:17 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we're talking about "You possess the most powerful instrument in the Universe - your mind - if only you knew how to operate it" and Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Change creator, joins us.

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: My Octopus Teacher

21 April 2021 10:15 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Pippa Ehrlich, Director and award-winning natural history filmmaker and environmental journalist, specialising in the field of marine science and conservation and the intersection between people and the natural world, joining us all the way from Los Angeles for a special behind the scenes exploration as one of the crew behind the award winning and now Oscar nominated documentary My Octopus Teacher starring Craig Foster.

Financial Matters: Why wealth building seminars offer little value

21 April 2021 9:11 PM

 On financial matters Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli, talks about why “wealth building seminar" offer little value.

