Man Torque: Finding real freedom from two men who have escaped the prison of gangsterism.

For this evenings Man Torque for a Freedom Day show special we focus of finding real freedom with two men who have escaped the prison of gangsterism. We are joined by Stanley Jacobs who as a result of being born into a family of gangsters explains the reasons behind gangsterism and Allan Rehbock, 'The White gangster' who now calls himself “God’s Gangster”, on their stories of recovery and rehabilitation within self and for others within their Cape Flat communities.