Suitablydressed.org with Miles Kubheka

Latest Local
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot? Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our histo... 27 April 2021 4:01 PM
Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details. 26 April 2021 8:26 PM
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Mosebenzi Zwane tells Zondo Inquiry he had no influence on Optimum Mine sale Zwane has on Tuesday told the state capture commission he did not put any pressure on Glencore to sell the mine to the Gupta-linke... 27 April 2021 2:48 PM
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker. 26 April 2021 5:49 PM
DIY tips on how to refresh the bedroom ahead of winter Decor and DIY expert Janice Anderssen gives tips on easy ways to refresh the pillows, duvet and mattress. 24 April 2021 11:34 AM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Guy crashing car into NewsCafe to get to ex has us very worried Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:31 AM
Singer Langa Mavuso takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 April 2021 1:44 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Suitablydressed.org with Miles Kubheka

Suitablydressed.org with Miles Kubheka

27 April 2021 11:02 PM

Entrepreneur, Miles Kubheka, spoke to us about his latest venture www.suitablydressed.org which focuses on investing in someone going to a job interview or starting their first job by giving them your formal work wear.


Man Torque: Finding real freedom from two men who have escaped the prison of gangsterism.

27 April 2021 10:26 PM

For this evenings Man Torque for a Freedom Day show special we focus of finding real freedom with two men who have escaped the prison of gangsterism. We are joined by Stanley Jacobs who as a result of being born into a family of gangsters explains the reasons behind gangsterism and Allan Rehbock, 'The White gangster' who now calls himself  “God’s Gangster”, on their stories of recovery and rehabilitation within self and for others within their Cape Flat communities.

Legal Matters: Can a child or parents sue a school for an injury that took place within school premises?

27 April 2021 9:19 PM

For tonight's Legal corner we are joined by Les Kobrin, practising Attorney, talking about can a child sue a school if they got injured or can the parents sue on behalf of their child and can this also be applied in bullying scenarios.

Leadership Structures in South Africa

26 April 2021 11:22 PM

South Africa has a history of electing people who seem to possess the needed leadership skills, this is a clear indication that South Africa has a lot to learn in terms of leadership and electing the right leaders. Ever since covid-19 hit our shores, our political leadership structure has been tested and we have seen the inconsistencies within our leaders and their methods of leading. Executive Leadership Coach and Facilitator, Brian Mhlanga, joins us to discuss South Africa's leadership structures.

Medical Matters: WORLD TB DAY: Addressing the ocean of gaps in the treatment of TB in children and adolescents

26 April 2021 9:45 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Jennifer Furin, infectious diseases clinician currently supporting the drug-resistant TB activities of Doctors Without Borders in Khayelitsha to focus on the gaps in treatment of TB in children and adolescents as a follow up to World Tuberculosis Day (24 March 2021)

South Africans Doing Great Things with Simphiwe Zuma

23 April 2021 11:20 PM
Profile Interview with Jabu Hlongwane

23 April 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Profile feature we are joined by Jabu Hlongwane, Cofounder with Lindelani Mkhize and Mthunzi Namba of the brainchild 'Joyous' who formed the group to celebrate the political change in the country and the peaceful transition into democracy. The three friends had no idea that they were starting a phenomenon that would see gospel music in South Africa enter uncharted territory as a genre and what has indeed become a Joyous Celebration recently bagging the band an international distribution deal with Universal Music Africa.

email: info@joyous.co.za

Africa At A Glance: From Fathers to Sons - Africa's leadership transition and Lessons

22 April 2021 11:17 PM

On Africa At A Glance, Aubrey spoke to Leonard Mbulle-Nziege, PhD student in Politics at UCT, talking about the father to son leadership transition: Africa’s leadership transitions and lessons. 

Crime Time: 'Rogues Gallery' which exposes an Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa

22 April 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall, co-authors on their new book 'Rogues Gallery' which exposes an Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa.
If you reckon it began with Zuma or even apartheid, it’s time to catch a wake-up call as Rogues’ Gallery tells the story of some of the biggest skelms to grace our (un)fair shores, showing that dodgy dealings have been a national pastime for as long as South African history has been written down.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Link between trauma and bullying

22 April 2021 9:22 PM

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve, we focus on the link between trauma and bullying and this is in light of the tragic bullying and death of Lufuno Mavhunga.

#PayTheGrant campaign wants R350 grant to continue and advocates for wealth tax

Local

Freedom Day: 'South Africa has different human rights violations'

Local

'What happened to the R1,6-billion GBV money which no one is accounting for?'

Local

Chad interim leader vows talks after deadly anti-junta protests

27 April 2021 6:55 PM

Numsa refuses to celebrate Freedom Day, says ANC has failed the people

27 April 2021 6:22 PM

Minister Kubayi-Ngubane: I’ll abide by court order halting Tourism Equity Fund

27 April 2021 5:06 PM

