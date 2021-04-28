Financial Matters: Making money a family affair

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
Mango flights suspended for today only The airline says this is due to outstanding payment to Airports Company South Africa. 28 April 2021 2:09 PM
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa. 28 April 2021 10:27 AM
Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (... 28 April 2021 6:14 AM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Have we reached Peak Petrol? It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too. 28 April 2021 7:15 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
[WATCH] Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Mom explaining consent to people on right to hug kids goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:32 AM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Financial Matters: Making money a family affair

Financial Matters: Making money a family affair

28 April 2021 10:23 PM

On financial matters Hester van der Merwe, financial planner at Ultima Financial Planners, joins us to talk about 'making money a family affair'.

email:Hester@ultimafp.co.za 


Change your mindset feature - "The power of your mind - Part 2 - How the process of programming started, and how to start reprogramming this powerful tool".

28 April 2021 11:16 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, continues the discussion on "The power of your mind - Part 2 - How the process of programming started, and how to start reprogramming this powerful tool".

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Take the plunge with a South African-based conservation couple in this epic Freediving Diaries TV series

28 April 2021 10:41 PM

The ocean and marine life conservation is really setting a wave in South Africa... For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by South African-based freediving and conservation couple, Beth ‘The Mermaid’ Neale, four-time South African freediving champion and Miles ‘Aquaman’ Cloutier who take the plunge in an epic upcoming Freediving Diaries TV series to show off freediving skills with nothing between them and 15-tonne whale sharks but the blue ocean for an unimaginable underwater journey.

Catch Freediving Diaries which premieres on PPL°WX - People'sWeather (DStv CH-180 and Openview CH-115) from Monday, 3 May at 18:00. The series will be shown over two weeks with new episodes daily from Mondays to Fridays at 18:00, with a repeat at 10:30 and 14:00 the following day. There will also be an omnibus shown on the weekend. 

Suitablydressed.org with Miles Kubheka

27 April 2021 11:02 PM

Entrepreneur, Miles Kubheka, spoke to us about his latest venture www.suitablydressed.org which focuses on investing in someone going to a job interview or starting their first job by giving them your formal work wear.

Man Torque: Finding real freedom from two men who have escaped the prison of gangsterism.

27 April 2021 10:26 PM

For this evenings Man Torque for a Freedom Day show special we focus of finding real freedom with two men who have escaped the prison of gangsterism. We are joined by Stanley Jacobs who as a result of being born into a family of gangsters explains the reasons behind gangsterism and Allan Rehbock, 'The White gangster' who now calls himself  “God’s Gangster”, on their stories of recovery and rehabilitation within self and for others within their Cape Flat communities.

Legal Matters: Can a child or parents sue a school for an injury that took place within school premises?

27 April 2021 9:19 PM

For tonight's Legal corner we are joined by Les Kobrin, practising Attorney, talking about can a child sue a school if they got injured or can the parents sue on behalf of their child and can this also be applied in bullying scenarios.

Leadership Structures in South Africa

26 April 2021 11:22 PM

South Africa has a history of electing people who seem to possess the needed leadership skills, this is a clear indication that South Africa has a lot to learn in terms of leadership and electing the right leaders. Ever since covid-19 hit our shores, our political leadership structure has been tested and we have seen the inconsistencies within our leaders and their methods of leading. Executive Leadership Coach and Facilitator, Brian Mhlanga, joins us to discuss South Africa's leadership structures.

Medical Matters: WORLD TB DAY: Addressing the ocean of gaps in the treatment of TB in children and adolescents

26 April 2021 9:45 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Jennifer Furin, infectious diseases clinician currently supporting the drug-resistant TB activities of Doctors Without Borders in Khayelitsha to focus on the gaps in treatment of TB in children and adolescents as a follow up to World Tuberculosis Day (24 March 2021)

South Africans Doing Great Things with Simphiwe Zuma

23 April 2021 11:20 PM
Profile Interview with Jabu Hlongwane

23 April 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Profile feature we are joined by Jabu Hlongwane, Cofounder with Lindelani Mkhize and Mthunzi Namba of the brainchild 'Joyous' who formed the group to celebrate the political change in the country and the peaceful transition into democracy. The three friends had no idea that they were starting a phenomenon that would see gospel music in South Africa enter uncharted territory as a genre and what has indeed become a Joyous Celebration recently bagging the band an international distribution deal with Universal Music Africa.

email: info@joyous.co.za

