Kwantu Feature: Lemba community of South Africa

The ocean and marine life conservation is really setting a wave in South Africa... For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by South African-based freediving and conservation couple, Beth ‘The Mermaid’ Neale, four-time South African freediving champion and Miles ‘Aquaman’ Cloutier who take the plunge in an epic upcoming Freediving Diaries TV series to show off freediving skills with nothing between them and 15-tonne whale sharks but the blue ocean for an unimaginable underwater journey.



Catch Freediving Diaries which premieres on PPL°WX - People'sWeather (DStv CH-180 and Openview CH-115) from Monday, 3 May at 18:00. The series will be shown over two weeks with new episodes daily from Mondays to Fridays at 18:00, with a repeat at 10:30 and 14:00 the following day. There will also be an omnibus shown on the weekend.

arrow_forward