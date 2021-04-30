Profile Interview with Bishop Benjamin Dube

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Four major illnesses dreaded disease plan covers Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains why a dreaded illness cover is essential and when does it come in handy. 2 May 2021 8:39 AM
Report: Zulu royals embroiled in alleged fraudulent will dispute Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombizosuthu claim that the will in the possession of the royal family's lawyer, Jerome Ngwen... 2 May 2021 8:09 AM
South Africa records over 1,600 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says 318,670 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date. 2 May 2021 7:43 AM
Ramaphosa: Poor, unemployed and working class South Africans are top of mind Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the virtual Cosatu Workers’ Day celebrations organised by the trade union in Braamfontein on Saturday. 1 May 2021 5:10 PM
'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption' News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang unpack the week that was for the governing party. 30 April 2021 12:58 PM
Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told t... 30 April 2021 7:32 AM
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hair business owner, Susan Tsolo Congratulations to this week's winner, Susan Tsolo whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000. 30 April 2021 12:50 PM
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible' Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible. 29 April 2021 8:35 PM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
John Neil performs songs from his latest album 'Long Time Coming' Musician John Neil explains what inspired his music and why he prolonged releasing an album. 30 April 2021 3:41 PM
27-year-old TikToker opening up about never being kissed before goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2021 8:15 AM
Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Bishop Benjamin Dube

Profile Interview with Bishop Benjamin Dube

30 April 2021 10:25 PM

If you are a lover of Christian worship songs, there are chances that you must have come across Benjamin Dube songs. As a prominent music artiste in South Africa's entertainment industry, his impact transcends his home country to different parts of the African continent and the world at large. His dynamic and spirit-inspiring mode of worship has made him the favorite artist of many fans of gospel songs. He joins us this evening...


South Africans Doing Great Things - Buhle Sithela

1 May 2021 12:16 AM

With his love of movies and experience from working at a cinema, 25-year-old Buhle Sithela has opened his own cinema in Harare, Khayelitsha. Catering to children of all ages, Sithela guarantees a safe space for the young ones during the weekend and public holidays, as he treats them to movies and light snacks at his Vuma Pop-Up Cinema.

Kwantu Feature: Lemba community of South Africa

29 April 2021 11:49 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature we are joined by Pandelani Mutenda, President and Nyaweleni Mafadza, Deputy President of the Lemba Cultural Association (LCA), an organization established in 1948 dedicated to helping the Lemba community of South Africa maintain a sense of their cultural identity as Jews.

Crime Time: Crime syndicate in the housing sector

29 April 2021 10:22 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by McIntosh Polela, Ministry Spokesperson, Fezekile Nxuweni and Melita Ngcobo joined us to talk about the corruption and crime syndicates that exist within the housing sector.

Change your mindset feature - "The power of your mind - Part 2 - How the process of programming started, and how to start reprogramming this powerful tool".

28 April 2021 11:16 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, continues the discussion on "The power of your mind - Part 2 - How the process of programming started, and how to start reprogramming this powerful tool".

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Take the plunge with a South African-based conservation couple in this epic Freediving Diaries TV series

28 April 2021 10:41 PM

The ocean and marine life conservation is really setting a wave in South Africa... For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by South African-based freediving and conservation couple, Beth ‘The Mermaid’ Neale, four-time South African freediving champion and Miles ‘Aquaman’ Cloutier who take the plunge in an epic upcoming Freediving Diaries TV series to show off freediving skills with nothing between them and 15-tonne whale sharks but the blue ocean for an unimaginable underwater journey.

Catch Freediving Diaries which premieres on PPL°WX - People'sWeather (DStv CH-180 and Openview CH-115) from Monday, 3 May at 18:00. The series will be shown over two weeks with new episodes daily from Mondays to Fridays at 18:00, with a repeat at 10:30 and 14:00 the following day. There will also be an omnibus shown on the weekend. 

Financial Matters: Making money a family affair

28 April 2021 10:23 PM

On financial matters Hester van der Merwe, financial planner at Ultima Financial Planners, joins us to talk about 'making money a family affair'.

email:Hester@ultimafp.co.za 

Suitablydressed.org with Miles Kubheka

27 April 2021 11:02 PM

Entrepreneur, Miles Kubheka, spoke to us about his latest venture www.suitablydressed.org which focuses on investing in someone going to a job interview or starting their first job by giving them your formal work wear.

Man Torque: Finding real freedom from two men who have escaped the prison of gangsterism.

27 April 2021 10:26 PM

For this evenings Man Torque for a Freedom Day show special we focus of finding real freedom with two men who have escaped the prison of gangsterism. We are joined by Stanley Jacobs who as a result of being born into a family of gangsters explains the reasons behind gangsterism and Allan Rehbock, 'The White gangster' who now calls himself  “God’s Gangster”, on their stories of recovery and rehabilitation within self and for others within their Cape Flat communities.

Legal Matters: Can a child or parents sue a school for an injury that took place within school premises?

27 April 2021 9:19 PM

For tonight's Legal corner we are joined by Les Kobrin, practising Attorney, talking about can a child sue a school if they got injured or can the parents sue on behalf of their child and can this also be applied in bullying scenarios.

Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa

Sport

[LISTEN] Why you need to get the influenza vaccine every year

Local

Relief at the petrol pumps for motorists this May

Local

Report: Zulu royals embroiled in alleged fraudulent will dispute

Local

Metrobus strike: Jhb residents urged to make alternative transport plans

2 May 2021 1:01 PM

Work to save SAA has only begun, says public enterprises dept

2 May 2021 11:50 AM

Contralesa calls on Zulu nation to unite after passing of queen

2 May 2021 11:30 AM

