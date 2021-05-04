We are joined by Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 on the African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee (NWC) giving green light to suspend Ace Magashule and other criminally charged ANC members.
For tonight's work and education feature we are joined by Rajan Naidoo, Managing Director of EduPower Skills Academy on the hidden costs of B-BBEE Skills Development.
We are joined by Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC for the Western Cape Government on their door-to-door campaign launched today taking vaccine registration to the doorsteps of elderly residents. The question is can we expect this across the country?
For tonight's Legal matter we are joined by Mthokozisi Maphumulo, Senior Associate and Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams to follow up on what the law has to say about bullying.
As the state continues to be captured now by President Cyril Ramaphosa himself in the ongoing saga of Zondo headlines, we are joined by Advocate Paul Hoffman, Director: Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa on the scourge of corruption in South Africa. He speaks to us ahead of the upcoming UFS Thought-Leader Webinar to investigate the 'endemic pandemic' that is South African corruption.
We are joined by Kyle Cowan, News24 Journalist on the explosive investigation piece by News24 on the Eskom Power utility's R178 000 000 000 dodgy tender tsunami.
State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Nasiha Soofie, Medical Head at Sanofi Pasteur Vaccines on the myths and misconceptions of Meningitis as a follow up to World Meningitis Day (24 April).
With his love of movies and experience from working at a cinema, 25-year-old Buhle Sithela has opened his own cinema in Harare, Khayelitsha. Catering to children of all ages, Sithela guarantees a safe space for the young ones during the weekend and public holidays, as he treats them to movies and light snacks at his Vuma Pop-Up Cinema.
If you are a lover of Christian worship songs, there are chances that you must have come across Benjamin Dube songs. As a prominent music artiste in South Africa's entertainment industry, his impact transcends his home country to different parts of the African continent and the world at large. His dynamic and spirit-inspiring mode of worship has made him the favorite artist of many fans of gospel songs. He joins us this evening...