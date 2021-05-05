Magashule hits back by suspending President Ramaphosa

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:45
WIZ QUIZ
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 06:50
ANC ISSUES ACE MAGASHULE A SUSPENSION LETTER
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 07:15
CITY OF EKURHULENI EMBROILED IN A CORRUPTION SCANDAL
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Mzwandile Masina
Today at 08:45
SLIPPER DAY IS BACK
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Julia Sotirianakos
Today at 18:50
How to write elevator pitches
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
Zoom : Personal Finance - What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers! Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons. 5 May 2021 8:23 PM
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax' The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 5 May 2021 6:51 PM
Why did Treasury bail out Mango Airline? - Expert SA Flyer Magazine publisher Guy Leitch says SAA Technical has a complex problem that involves scarce skills worth being held down. 5 May 2021 5:34 PM
View all Local
'Mabuyakhulu is a compromised candidate, they knew he might evaporate from PEC' Political analyst Xolani Dude and Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia comment on developments in the ANC. 5 May 2021 1:32 PM
Ramaphosa: Poor, unemployed and working class South Africans are top of mind Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the virtual Cosatu Workers’ Day celebrations organised by the trade union in Braamfontein on Saturday. 1 May 2021 5:10 PM
'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption' News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang unpack the week that was for the governing party. 30 April 2021 12:58 PM
View all Politics
Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa. 5 May 2021 7:15 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Business
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Artists vacate NAC offices after staging sit-in over COVID relief funding The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVI... 4 May 2021 12:52 PM
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM. 3 May 2021 6:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:49 AM
[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:34 AM
Actor Kenneth Nkosi takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 May 2021 11:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Magashule hits back by suspending President Ramaphosa

Magashule hits back by suspending President Ramaphosa

5 May 2021 11:28 PM

Tshidi Madia, EWN Snr Political Journalist unpacking the rumours that Ace Magashule has suspended President Ramaphosa.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset feature: Why your best attempts at losing weight or staying healthy fail

5 May 2021 11:37 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by 'The Becketts', Stanley Beckett, along with Elaine Beckett, talking about why all your best attempts at losing weight or staying healthy fail and how you cannot create lasting change without the right amount of energy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful: What really us attracts us to each other?

5 May 2021 10:22 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over to New York to be joined once again by Dr. Helen Fisher, PhD Biological Anthropologist, Senior Research Fellow The Kinsey Institute, Author, and Chief Scientific Advisor to the Internet dating site Match.comtonight talking about what really us attracts us to each other with the driving question: why do we keep getting it so wrong, as based on some of her internationally best-selling books that specialize in the science of why and how we love and the nature and chemistry behind it all.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Wealth building seminar [Part 2]

5 May 2021 9:17 PM

On financial matters, Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli continues the conversation around warnings against expecting and believing unrealistic promises made by "wealth gurus".

Website:http://www.luthulicapital.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The hidden costs of B-BBEE Skills Development

4 May 2021 11:15 PM

For tonight's work and education feature we are joined by Rajan Naidoo, Managing Director of EduPower Skills Academy on the hidden costs of B-BBEE Skills Development. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape Government on their door-to-door campaign to register the elderly

4 May 2021 10:46 PM

We are joined by Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC for the Western Cape Government on their door-to-door campaign launched today taking vaccine registration to the doorsteps of elderly residents. The question is can we expect this across the country?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee (NWC) giving green light to suspend Ace Magashule

4 May 2021 10:13 PM

We are joined by Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 on the African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee (NWC) giving green light to suspend Ace Magashule and other criminally charged ANC members.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matter: What the law has to say about bullying

4 May 2021 9:18 PM

For tonight's Legal matter we are joined by Mthokozisi Maphumulo, Senior Associate and Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams to follow up on what the law has to say about bullying. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Advocate Paul Hoffman, Director: Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa

3 May 2021 11:19 PM

As the state continues to be captured now by President Cyril Ramaphosa himself in the ongoing saga of Zondo headlines, we are joined by Advocate Paul Hoffman, Director: Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa on the scourge of corruption in South Africa. He speaks to us ahead of the upcoming UFS Thought-Leader Webinar to investigate the 'endemic pandemic' that is South African corruption.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exclusive: The Eskom Files drop today

3 May 2021 10:10 PM

We are joined by Kyle Cowan, News24 Journalist on the explosive investigation piece by News24 on the Eskom Power utility’s R178 000 000 000 dodgy tender tsunami. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

ANC serves Ace Magashule with suspension letter

Politics Local

Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg

Local Politics

The phrase 'Zulu Nation' implies they are separate from South Africa - Caller

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang welcomes Ace Magashule suspension

5 May 2021 9:23 PM

Suspended KZN ANC deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu insists he's innocent

5 May 2021 9:03 PM

MPs want to know why Zondo Commission hasn't yet led to any prosecutions

5 May 2021 8:32 PM

