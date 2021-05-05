Change your mindset feature: Why your best attempts at losing weight or staying healthy fail

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by 'The Becketts', Stanley Beckett, along with Elaine Beckett, talking about why all your best attempts at losing weight or staying healthy fail and how you cannot create lasting change without the right amount of energy.
Tshidi Madia, EWN Snr Political Journalist unpacking the rumours that Ace Magashule has suspended President Ramaphosa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over to New York to be joined once again by Dr. Helen Fisher, PhD Biological Anthropologist, Senior Research Fellow The Kinsey Institute, Author, and Chief Scientific Advisor to the Internet dating site Match.comtonight talking about what really us attracts us to each other with the driving question: why do we keep getting it so wrong, as based on some of her internationally best-selling books that specialize in the science of why and how we love and the nature and chemistry behind it all.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters, Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli continues the conversation around warnings against expecting and believing unrealistic promises made by "wealth gurus".
Website:http://www.luthulicapital.com
For tonight's work and education feature we are joined by Rajan Naidoo, Managing Director of EduPower Skills Academy on the hidden costs of B-BBEE Skills Development.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We are joined by Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC for the Western Cape Government on their door-to-door campaign launched today taking vaccine registration to the doorsteps of elderly residents. The question is can we expect this across the country?LISTEN TO PODCAST
We are joined by Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 on the African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee (NWC) giving green light to suspend Ace Magashule and other criminally charged ANC members.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Legal matter we are joined by Mthokozisi Maphumulo, Senior Associate and Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams to follow up on what the law has to say about bullying.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As the state continues to be captured now by President Cyril Ramaphosa himself in the ongoing saga of Zondo headlines, we are joined by Advocate Paul Hoffman, Director: Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa on the scourge of corruption in South Africa. He speaks to us ahead of the upcoming UFS Thought-Leader Webinar to investigate the 'endemic pandemic' that is South African corruption.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We are joined by Kyle Cowan, News24 Journalist on the explosive investigation piece by News24 on the Eskom Power utility’s R178 000 000 000 dodgy tender tsunami.LISTEN TO PODCAST