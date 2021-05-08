South Africans Doing Great Things With 18-year-old Darius Tabane who last year when most of the world was under lockdown due to the Covid-19 global pandemic, decided to take the time to pen a book called 'When I grow up' that reflects on some of the

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's will: Prince Misuzulu Zulu recommended to be King Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu has recommended that her eldest son, Prince Misuzulu Zulu, be the next King of the Zulu nation. 7 May 2021 8:22 PM
'The ANC has to look at many reports as to why they have suspended Magashule' The African National Congress is bracing for a showdown at its national executive committee meeting this weekend. 7 May 2021 4:07 PM
I mostly disguise my struggles with jokes - Bezuidenhout Actor and comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout shares his experience with failure and how he overcame some of the challenging times. 7 May 2021 3:15 PM
DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms.. 6 May 2021 8:31 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says no one in the governing party can act on their individual accord. 6 May 2021 1:01 PM
Parts of Soweto could face days without power after substation damaged - Eskom Affected areas include Western Jabavu, Jabavu, Mofolo Central, Molapo and White City. 7 May 2021 10:55 AM
Pls Call me: Makate hopeful justice will be served in judicial review For two decades, Makate has been challenged the cellphone operating company through lengthy court battles to pay out the amount he... 7 May 2021 10:35 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa The Bidvest CEO says the corporate world kills marriages and she is glad her husband is also on that side. 6 May 2021 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Sneaky Ohio state senator caught attending zoom meeting while driving Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:37 AM
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
We have gone back to how we used to do music 20 years ago - Watershed Band member and founder Craig Hinds says they want to create a little of a buzz before releasing the music to the public. 7 May 2021 3:01 PM
Outkast: Hey Ya! 'The saddest song ever written' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2021 9:26 AM
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
South Africans Doing Great Things With 18-year-old Darius Tabane who last year when most of the world was under lockdown due to the Covid-19 global pandemic, decided to take the time to pen a book called 'When I grow up' that reflects on some of the

8 May 2021 12:15 AM


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Profile Interview with Zackie Achmat

7 May 2021 10:29 PM

Profile Interview with Abdurrazack "Zackie" Achmat, South African activist, film director, and Co-founder of the Treatment Action Campaign known worldwide for his activism on behalf of people living with HIV and AIDS in South Africa. 

Africa At A Glance: "Nation on the Couch: Inside South Africa's Mind"

6 May 2021 11:11 PM

On Africa At A Glance we are joined by Professor Wahbie Long, Senior lecturer and clinical psychologist in the Department of Psychology at UCT, Mandela Mellon Fellow of the Hutchins Centre at Harvard University, a member of the American Psychological Associations Task Force on Indigenous Psychology, author, and 2016 recipient of the Early Career Award of the Society for the History of Psychology, on his recently published book "Nation on the Couch: Inside South Africa's Mind" which explores life in our beloved country through the lens of psychoanalysis by focusing on the idea of a ‘political unconscious’, arguing that there is much to be learnt from excavating the inner life of South Africans, which can illuminate the external problems that beset us from all sides.

Crime Time: Millions out, Billions in - Majola’s investment in ANC and EFF

6 May 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Micah Reddy, Investigative journalist at amaBhungane for Investigative Journalism and Stefaans Brummer, investigative journalist and co-founder of the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism on this week's explosive two part story: 'Millions out, Billions in - Majola’s investment in ANC and EFF which exposes the hoard of government contracts Majola’s LTE Consulting accumulated over the years, whose value can be measured not in millions … but in billions. 

In Conversation with Dr Eve: “Intimacy trauma” - The loneliness of masturbation"

6 May 2021 9:13 PM

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve, we talk about “Intimacy trauma” with a focus on “The loneliness of masturbation" as May is International Masturbation Month. We explore themes around loneliness, shame, guilt, religion, sexual abuse, porn. 

Change your mindset feature: Why your best attempts at losing weight or staying healthy fail

5 May 2021 11:37 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by 'The Becketts', Stanley Beckett, along with Elaine Beckett, talking about why all your best attempts at losing weight or staying healthy fail and how you cannot create lasting change without the right amount of energy.

Magashule hits back by suspending President Ramaphosa

5 May 2021 11:28 PM

Tshidi Madia, EWN Snr Political Journalist unpacking the rumours that Ace Magashule has suspended President Ramaphosa.

Weird and Wonderful: What really us attracts us to each other?

5 May 2021 10:22 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over to New York to be joined once again by Dr. Helen Fisher, PhD Biological Anthropologist, Senior Research Fellow The Kinsey Institute, Author, and Chief Scientific Advisor to the Internet dating site Match.comtonight talking about what really us attracts us to each other with the driving question: why do we keep getting it so wrong, as based on some of her internationally best-selling books that specialize in the science of why and how we love and the nature and chemistry behind it all.

Financial Matters: Wealth building seminar [Part 2]

5 May 2021 9:17 PM

On financial matters, Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli continues the conversation around warnings against expecting and believing unrealistic promises made by "wealth gurus".

Website:http://www.luthulicapital.com 

The hidden costs of B-BBEE Skills Development

4 May 2021 11:15 PM

For tonight's work and education feature we are joined by Rajan Naidoo, Managing Director of EduPower Skills Academy on the hidden costs of B-BBEE Skills Development. 

