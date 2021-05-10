Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Medical Matters: SA Bone Marrow Registry SABMR partners with Africa's biggest cord blood bank to improve donor matches, especially among ethnic groups

Medical Matters: SA Bone Marrow Registry SABMR partners with Africa's biggest cord blood bank to improve donor matches, especially among ethnic groups

10 May 2021 9:16 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Yvonne Holt, Medical Director for Next Biosciences: Netcells - a division of Next Biosciences to the talk about the SA Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) which has joined hands with Netcells, the largest and longest established private cord blood bank in Africa who are making cord blood available to patients in need of a bone marrow transplants to improve donor matches, especially among ethnic groups.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

What's happening within the ANC?

10 May 2021 10:57 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

10 May 2021 9:45 PM

State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things With Darius Tabane

8 May 2021 12:15 AM

South Africans Doing Great Things With 18-year-old Darius Tabane who last year when most of the world was under lockdown due to the Covid-19 global pandemic,  decided to take the time to pen a book called 'When I grow up' that reflects on some of the challenges that young people go through, exploring solutions that can support young people to reach their full potential.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Zackie Achmat

7 May 2021 10:29 PM

Profile Interview with Abdurrazack "Zackie" Achmat, South African activist, film director, and Co-founder of the Treatment Action Campaign known worldwide for his activism on behalf of people living with HIV and AIDS in South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: "Nation on the Couch: Inside South Africa's Mind"

6 May 2021 11:11 PM

On Africa At A Glance we are joined by Professor Wahbie Long, Senior lecturer and clinical psychologist in the Department of Psychology at UCT, Mandela Mellon Fellow of the Hutchins Centre at Harvard University, a member of the American Psychological Associations Task Force on Indigenous Psychology, author, and 2016 recipient of the Early Career Award of the Society for the History of Psychology, on his recently published book "Nation on the Couch: Inside South Africa's Mind" which explores life in our beloved country through the lens of psychoanalysis by focusing on the idea of a ‘political unconscious’, arguing that there is much to be learnt from excavating the inner life of South Africans, which can illuminate the external problems that beset us from all sides.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Millions out, Billions in - Majola’s investment in ANC and EFF

6 May 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Micah Reddy, Investigative journalist at amaBhungane for Investigative Journalism and Stefaans Brummer, investigative journalist and co-founder of the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism on this week's explosive two part story: 'Millions out, Billions in - Majola’s investment in ANC and EFF which exposes the hoard of government contracts Majola’s LTE Consulting accumulated over the years, whose value can be measured not in millions … but in billions. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: “Intimacy trauma” - The loneliness of masturbation"

6 May 2021 9:13 PM

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve, we talk about “Intimacy trauma” with a focus on “The loneliness of masturbation" as May is International Masturbation Month. We explore themes around loneliness, shame, guilt, religion, sexual abuse, porn. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature: Why your best attempts at losing weight or staying healthy fail

5 May 2021 11:37 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by 'The Becketts', Stanley Beckett, along with Elaine Beckett, talking about why all your best attempts at losing weight or staying healthy fail and how you cannot create lasting change without the right amount of energy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Magashule hits back by suspending President Ramaphosa

5 May 2021 11:28 PM

Tshidi Madia, EWN Snr Political Journalist unpacking the rumours that Ace Magashule has suspended President Ramaphosa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

