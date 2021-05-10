What's happening within the ANC?

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst from Stellenbosch University talking about the events that have been unfolding within the ANC and what this mean. Is the centre still holding or is it beginning to crumble, and could we see a possibility of third breakaway political group happen or will the ANC survive this as usual?
State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Yvonne Holt, Medical Director for Next Biosciences: Netcells - a division of Next Biosciences to the talk about the SA Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) which has joined hands with Netcells, the largest and longest established private cord blood bank in Africa who are making cord blood available to patients in need of a bone marrow transplants to improve donor matches, especially among ethnic groups.
South Africans Doing Great Things With 18-year-old Darius Tabane who last year when most of the world was under lockdown due to the Covid-19 global pandemic, decided to take the time to pen a book called 'When I grow up' that reflects on some of the challenges that young people go through, exploring solutions that can support young people to reach their full potential.
Profile Interview with Abdurrazack "Zackie" Achmat, South African activist, film director, and Co-founder of the Treatment Action Campaign known worldwide for his activism on behalf of people living with HIV and AIDS in South Africa.
On Africa At A Glance we are joined by Professor Wahbie Long, Senior lecturer and clinical psychologist in the Department of Psychology at UCT, Mandela Mellon Fellow of the Hutchins Centre at Harvard University, a member of the American Psychological Associations Task Force on Indigenous Psychology, author, and 2016 recipient of the Early Career Award of the Society for the History of Psychology, on his recently published book "Nation on the Couch: Inside South Africa's Mind" which explores life in our beloved country through the lens of psychoanalysis by focusing on the idea of a 'political unconscious', arguing that there is much to be learnt from excavating the inner life of South Africans, which can illuminate the external problems that beset us from all sides.
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Micah Reddy, Investigative journalist at amaBhungane for Investigative Journalism and Stefaans Brummer, investigative journalist and co-founder of the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism on this week's explosive two part story: 'Millions out, Billions in - Majola's investment in ANC and EFF which exposes the hoard of government contracts Majola's LTE Consulting accumulated over the years, whose value can be measured not in millions … but in billions.
On "In Conversation with Dr Eve, we talk about "Intimacy trauma" with a focus on "The loneliness of masturbation" as May is International Masturbation Month. We explore themes around loneliness, shame, guilt, religion, sexual abuse, porn.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by 'The Becketts', Stanley Beckett, along with Elaine Beckett, talking about why all your best attempts at losing weight or staying healthy fail and how you cannot create lasting change without the right amount of energy.
Tshidi Madia, EWN Snr Political Journalist unpacking the rumours that Ace Magashule has suspended President Ramaphosa.