Crime Time: Weighing in on politician's lack of qualifications

The Aubrey Masango Show

Latest Local
WhatsApp to block users from parts of the app if they don’t accept new terms World Wide Worx Data analyst Bryan Turner says SA’s information regulator will meet with WhatsApp to revise the privacy policy. 14 May 2021 5:13 PM
I am more persuaded that Zuma deserves a decent defence - Lawyer Richard Spoor Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor says he is willing to represent former president Jacob Zuma on the arms deal case pro bono. 14 May 2021 5:06 PM
I invested in a company only to find out I was being scammed - Khuli Chana South African hip-hop artist Khuli Chana lays bare his failures in businesses and music and how he turned them into successes. 14 May 2021 3:07 PM
Magashule says ANC instruction is unlawful, 'unenforceable' According to court papers, Magashule says the step-aside resolution was implemented without consideration of his rights. 14 May 2021 1:33 PM
Zwane: I wasn't aware that my flight to India was paid for by Guptas Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said it was just a coincidence that he and the choir would travel on the same fl... 13 May 2021 11:47 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
Register for 'The Future of Work': 702 partners with UP for Nobel Prize Dialogue Register to take part in this year’s virtual event on Tuesday 18 May at the University of Pretoria on Tuesday 18 May. 14 May 2021 12:49 PM
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 9:16 AM
WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 8:49 AM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Market Theatre celebrates in style with Coloratura – the virtuosity of opera TUT students Zintle Soga and Asisipho Petu vow to give their all at the black-tie event and people must expect great music. 14 May 2021 3:02 PM



'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians' Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table. 13 May 2021 8:18 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM



The Aubrey Masango Show
Crime Time: Weighing in on politician's lack of qualifications

Crime Time: Weighing in on politician's lack of qualifications

13 May 2021 10:21 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Professor Boitumelo Senokoane, Political analyst to weigh in on politician's lack of qualifications as a follow up to the opposition party revealing to Independent Media that the chairperson of the DA’s Federal Council, Helen Zille referred the investigation into the qualifications of Saldanha mayor Marius Koen to the party’s federal legal commission for investigation and deliberation.


Kwantu feature joined by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga

14 May 2021 12:02 AM

On tonight's Kwantu feature we are joined by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, Deputy Director of JIAS, academic, public sector administrator and Award-winning Author for 'The Man Who Founded the ANC: A Biography of Pixley ka Isaka Seme' not only on his work and book but a special focus on the Zulu royal family conflict issues.  

Child and adolescent mental health with a focus on Antisocial Personality Disorders

13 May 2021 9:09 PM

For tonight's Psychology Matters we are joined by Dr Giada Del Fabbro, Clinical Psychologist to talk about child and adolescent mental health with a focus on antisocial personality disorders: how they present and how to work with this diagnosis therapeutically and in the real world. 

ONLINE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE 

www.bellavistashareonline.org.za

Integrity - the most important tool in the process of creation.

12 May 2021 11:11 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Change creator, tonight talking about "Integrity - the most important tool in the process of creation."

Weird and Wonderful : exploring the behind-the-scenes world of hacking and cybercrime. Be afraid!

12 May 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over to the UK to be joined by Jon Niccolls, EMEA Lead - Incident Response at Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd to explore the behind-the-scenes world of hacking and cybercrime. Be afraid! 

The value of financial gurus

12 May 2021 9:37 PM

On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli continues the discussion on the value of financial gurus and attending their seminars and coaching.

Upholding responsible leadership in a post pandemic workplace

11 May 2021 11:15 PM

Ntombi Mhangwani, Associate Director for Accenture Interactive and Women’s Forum Lead for Accenture in Africa, is available to discuss how the pandemic has shifted the leadership role and why companies must revisit their strategic approach and processes to plan for the next ten years with reference to the elements of responsible leadership

Man Torque: Are you man first or a human-being first?

11 May 2021 10:17 PM

Aubrey Masango is joined by Brad Shorkend, Behavioural Specialist, thought leader and author of We Are Still Human and Ryan Stramrood, inspirational speaker, businessman and extreme open water swimmer to explore the limited as well as unlimited possibility of man – remembering always that at the end of the day, “We Are Still Human”.

Is it always necessary to solve your issues/claims in court?

11 May 2021 9:11 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Jean-Paul Rudd, Litigation Attorney | Partner, Adams and Adams on the question of whether it is always necessary to solve issues/claims in court?  Where it is not a cheap exercise to appear in court we find out when and where a claim can easily be settled out of court

Housing crime syndicate update

11 May 2021 6:35 PM

Emmanuel Mondlane and Melita Ngcobo, community members in Thembisa giving an update on the housing crime syndicate in Thembisa.

