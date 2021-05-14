Kwantu feature joined by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga

On tonight's Kwantu feature we are joined by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, Deputy Director of JIAS, academic, public sector administrator and Award-winning Author for 'The Man Who Founded the ANC: A Biography of Pixley ka Isaka Seme' not only on his work and book but a special focus on the Zulu royal family conflict issues.
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Professor Boitumelo Senokoane, Political analyst to weigh in on politician's lack of qualifications as a follow up to the opposition party revealing to Independent Media that the chairperson of the DA's Federal Council, Helen Zille referred the investigation into the qualifications of Saldanha mayor Marius Koen to the party's federal legal commission for investigation and deliberation.
For tonight's Psychology Matters we are joined by Dr Giada Del Fabbro, Clinical Psychologist to talk about child and adolescent mental health with a focus on antisocial personality disorders: how they present and how to work with this diagnosis therapeutically and in the real world.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Change creator, tonight talking about "Integrity - the most important tool in the process of creation."
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over to the UK to be joined by Jon Niccolls, EMEA Lead - Incident Response at Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd to explore the behind-the-scenes world of hacking and cybercrime. Be afraid!
On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli continues the discussion on the value of financial gurus and attending their seminars and coaching.
Ntombi Mhangwani, Associate Director for Accenture Interactive and Women's Forum Lead for Accenture in Africa, is available to discuss how the pandemic has shifted the leadership role and why companies must revisit their strategic approach and processes to plan for the next ten years with reference to the elements of responsible leadership
Aubrey Masango is joined by Brad Shorkend, Behavioural Specialist, thought leader and author of We Are Still Human and Ryan Stramrood, inspirational speaker, businessman and extreme open water swimmer to explore the limited as well as unlimited possibility of man – remembering always that at the end of the day, "We Are Still Human".
For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Jean-Paul Rudd, Litigation Attorney | Partner, Adams and Adams on the question of whether it is always necessary to solve issues/claims in court? Where it is not a cheap exercise to appear in court we find out when and where a claim can easily be settled out of court
Emmanuel Mondlane and Melita Ngcobo, community members in Thembisa giving an update on the housing crime syndicate in Thembisa.