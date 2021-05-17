State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Snr Reporter
Political Analyst, Protas Madlala, joins to discuss how the step-aside resolution will affect the ANC’s support in the upcoming local elections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Ashleigh Bhanjan, Specialist Neurologist to discuss pioneering treatments for patients being told that ‘they must learn how to manage and live with pain' for Fybromyalgia Awareness Month - Fybromyalgia being a condition of widespread musculoskeletal pain.
website: www.neurologistdurban.co.za
Email: ashleighbhanjan@gmail.com
Entabeni Rooms: +27 31 261 5446
South Africans Doing Great Things With Jarette Petzer, Founder of #ImStaying on his latest venture to bring hope along with change to South Africa with his One Million - “Walk SA” campaign.
www.facebook.com/groups/moveonemillion
Profile Interview with William Kentridge, multiple award-winning artist, draftsman, performer and filmmaker internationally acclaimed for his political art that articulates the concerns of post-Apartheid South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On tonight's Kwantu feature we are joined by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, Deputy Director of JIAS, academic, public sector administrator and Award-winning Author for 'The Man Who Founded the ANC: A Biography of Pixley ka Isaka Seme' not only on his work and book but a special focus on the Zulu royal family conflict issues.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Professor Boitumelo Senokoane, Political analyst to weigh in on politician's lack of qualifications as a follow up to the opposition party revealing to Independent Media that the chairperson of the DA’s Federal Council, Helen Zille referred the investigation into the qualifications of Saldanha mayor Marius Koen to the party’s federal legal commission for investigation and deliberation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Psychology Matters we are joined by Dr Giada Del Fabbro, Clinical Psychologist to talk about child and adolescent mental health with a focus on antisocial personality disorders: how they present and how to work with this diagnosis therapeutically and in the real world.
ONLINE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE
www.bellavistashareonline.org.za
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Change creator, tonight talking about "Integrity - the most important tool in the process of creation."LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over to the UK to be joined by Jon Niccolls, EMEA Lead - Incident Response at Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd to explore the behind-the-scenes world of hacking and cybercrime. Be afraid!LISTEN TO PODCAST