Muhammed Goolab, Executive Committee Member of the South African Rewards Association, joins us to talk about how maternity leave and parental leave structuring impacts your salary.
Lawrence Diamond, Head of Deel’s Africa Expansion, talks to us about the endless opportunities of the new world of work.
email:lawrence@letsdeel.com
Frikkie De Bruin, General Secretary of the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining. Council (PSCBC), gives the latest update on the issue of the public wage discussion that has been taking place and the impasse that all parties find themselves in.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Mr. Doctor Segogoba, Attorney and Director: Ramsamy Segogoba Inc. to talk about continued complexities relating to family estates belonging to the late.
Contact Details: 011 768 6645 or doctor@rsinc.online
Political Analyst, Protas Madlala, joins to discuss how the step-aside resolution will affect the ANC’s support in the upcoming local elections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Snr ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Ashleigh Bhanjan, Specialist Neurologist to discuss pioneering treatments for patients being told that ‘they must learn how to manage and live with pain' for Fybromyalgia Awareness Month - Fybromyalgia being a condition of widespread musculoskeletal pain.
website: www.neurologistdurban.co.za
Email: ashleighbhanjan@gmail.com
Entabeni Rooms: +27 31 261 5446
South Africans Doing Great Things With Jarette Petzer, Founder of #ImStaying on his latest venture to bring hope along with change to South Africa with his One Million - “Walk SA” campaign.
www.facebook.com/groups/moveonemillion
Profile Interview with William Kentridge, multiple award-winning artist, draftsman, performer and filmmaker internationally acclaimed for his political art that articulates the concerns of post-Apartheid South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On tonight's Kwantu feature we are joined by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, Deputy Director of JIAS, academic, public sector administrator and Award-winning Author for 'The Man Who Founded the ANC: A Biography of Pixley ka Isaka Seme' not only on his work and book but a special focus on the Zulu royal family conflict issues.LISTEN TO PODCAST