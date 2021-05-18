The endless opportunities of the new world of work

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: Do you fit the profile of a successful financial coaching client?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Weird and Wonderful Feature:
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
'Trinity "The Tuck" Taylor'
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - Why you have to be willing to sacrifice now if you want to have the life you dream of later
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Elanie Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
How will shock consumer inflation hike affect looming interest rate decision? CPI hit a 14-month high of 4.4% in April, but the Reserve Bank focuses on FUTURE inflation says economist Gina Schoeman. 19 May 2021 8:05 PM
Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi tests positive for Covid-19 Mokgethi was one of the first people in the province to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under the Sisonke programme. 19 May 2021 5:47 PM
Metrobus looking at other alternatives after losing bus strike court case Spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri says they had a trial with a number of buses and are now checking which routes will be ideal. 19 May 2021 5:27 PM
View all Local
Last round of by-elections underway across the country Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman discusses the by-elections happening in Gauteng and how the parties might perform. 19 May 2021 1:29 PM
ANC to oppose Ace Magashule's court bid to have suspension lifted A statement says the national officials affirm the decision to oppose application lodged by the party's secretary-general. 17 May 2021 5:14 PM
ARMS DEAL TRIAL: Zuma lawyers want prosecutor Billy Downer removed National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says Downer has been working on the case for 20 years. 17 May 2021 1:22 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality The risk of your business getting hacked is rising 19 May 2021 7:15 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:36 AM
WATCH: Fitness trainer criticised for lifting weights while heavily pregnant Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:24 AM
Vodacom to launch e-commerce 'super-app' in partnership with Alibaba Vodacom is challenging the banks at their own game! exclaims Bruce Whitfield as he interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. 18 May 2021 9:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:36 AM
WATCH: Fitness trainer criticised for lifting weights while heavily pregnant Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:24 AM
Kgomotso Christopher takes over the 702 music playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 17 May 2021 12:47 PM
View all Entertainment
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians' Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table. 13 May 2021 8:18 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula) The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan. 18 May 2021 7:52 PM
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
View all Opinion

The Aubrey Masango Show
The endless opportunities of the new world of work

The endless opportunities of the new world of work

18 May 2021 11:02 PM

Lawrence Diamond, Head of Deel’s Africa Expansion, talks to us about the endless opportunities of the new world of work.

email:lawrence@letsdeel.com 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

How maternity leave and parental leave structuring impacts your salary

18 May 2021 10:39 PM

Muhammed Goolab, Executive Committee Member of the South African Rewards Association, joins us to talk about how maternity leave and parental leave structuring impacts your salary.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Service Wage Facilitation

18 May 2021 9:56 PM

Frikkie De Bruin, General Secretary of the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining. Council (PSCBC), gives the latest update on the issue of the public wage discussion that has been taking place and the impasse that all parties find themselves in.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: The Continued Complexities Relating To Family Estates Belonging To The deceased

18 May 2021 9:12 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Mr. Doctor Segogoba, Attorney and Director: Ramsamy Segogoba Inc. to talk about continued complexities relating to family estates belonging to the late.

Contact Details: 011 768 6645 or doctor@rsinc.online 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the step-aside resolution will affect the ANC’s support in the upcoming local elections.

17 May 2021 11:56 PM

Political Analyst, Protas Madlala, joins to discuss how the step-aside resolution will affect the ANC’s support in the upcoming local elections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

17 May 2021 9:38 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Snr Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Fybromyalgia Awareness Month (May 12th)

17 May 2021 9:10 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Ashleigh Bhanjan, Specialist Neurologist to discuss pioneering treatments for patients being told that ‘they must learn how to manage and live with  pain' for Fybromyalgia Awareness Month - Fybromyalgia being a condition of widespread musculoskeletal pain.

website: www.neurologistdurban.co.za 

Email: ashleighbhanjan@gmail.com 
Entabeni Rooms: +27 31 261 5446

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things: One Million - “Walk SA” campaign

14 May 2021 11:13 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things With Jarette Petzer, Founder of #ImStaying on his latest venture to bring hope along with change to South Africa with his One Million - “Walk SA” campaign.

www.facebook.com/groups/moveonemillion

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with William Kentridge

14 May 2021 10:57 PM

Profile Interview with William Kentridge, multiple award-winning artist, draftsman, performer and filmmaker internationally acclaimed for his political art that articulates the concerns of post-Apartheid South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu feature joined by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga

14 May 2021 12:02 AM

On tonight's Kwantu feature we are joined by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, Deputy Director of JIAS, academic, public sector administrator and Award-winning Author for 'The Man Who Founded the ANC: A Biography of Pixley ka Isaka Seme' not only on his work and book but a special focus on the Zulu royal family conflict issues.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi tests positive for Covid-19

Local

DA wants workers to claim from pension funds while employed

Local

Metrobus looking at other alternatives after losing bus strike court case

Local

Action SA's Mashaba slams media houses over 'censorship' of election billboard

19 May 2021 8:04 PM

Nzimande confident of finding solution for missing middle education funding

19 May 2021 7:32 PM

Police maintain strong presence in Zandspruit after mob justice incident

19 May 2021 7:13 PM

