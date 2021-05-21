Profile Interview - Stephen Bokaba, author of Winterveldt - Our Story

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Shaninlea Visser, Quadruple Amputee, who after mysteriously falling fatally ill with an illness that caused her to have her limbs amputated 4 years ago, 70 surgeries later, she is here to not only tell her story, but to inspire and motivate others by launching her very own Talk Show which invites others overcoming their own individual adversities to do the same.

