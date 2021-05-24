Freedom Park Africa Day Webinar

Freedom Park CEO Jane Mufamadi, talk to us about their upcoming Africa Day webinar.
The City of Joburg is set to write off R11.7 billion of its R13.1 billion arrears through a new debt relief programme launched this week and approved by all political parties. Miyelani Holeni, Chief Advisor at Ntiyiso Consulting, joins to discuss whether this was a good move by the municipality and can the municipality recover the written off debt.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Snr ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Sindeep Bhana, Head of Endocrinology at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on busting the myths around thyroid disease and treatment for World Thyroid Awareness day, today (25 May).LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Shaninlea Visser, Quadruple Amputee, who after mysteriously falling fatally ill with an illness that caused her to have her limbs amputated 4 years ago, 70 surgeries later, she is here to not only tell her story, but to inspire and motivate others by launching her very own Talk Show which invites others overcoming their own individual adversities to do the same.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stephen Bokaba, Author of Winterveldt - Our StoryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mbuso Khoza - Award Winning Artist and Heritage ConsultantLISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Joel Mbhele, Clinical Psychologist at MANJ Neuro Forensic evaluations and former lecturer at North West University to get the real verdict on when criminals can plead insanity... or not? You've been summoned to court with a forensic mental health assessment expert able to provide the relevant clinical and scientific data in criminal proceedings to determine the billion dollar question: guilty or not?!LISTEN TO PODCAST
On "In Conversation with Dr Eve" we will be talking about chronic disease and trauma.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, The Beckett's, Stanley and Elaine, talk about "If you live now like no one else - you will be able to live later like no one else. Why you have to be willing to sacrifice now if you want to have the life you dream of later".LISTEN TO PODCAST