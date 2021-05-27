Psychology Matters: 26th May marked Bipolar Awareness Day

For tonight's Man Torque, where it's time to go a little deeper to unpack the real issues and dynamics behind GBV with Namibian based clinical psychologist Charine Glen-Spyron who as Executive Director of Uni-Health specializes in working with both victims and perpetrators of GBV, for an entirely different stance further broadening this discussion, we are also joined by Jay Badenhorst, Cape Town based author on his ‘tell-all’ memoir: ‘Beautiful Monster' to help other men through his story as a domestic violence survivor where the book highlights men not always as the abusers but victims.

