On Kwantu Feature/Africa At A Glance, we talk to Lucas Ledwaba, founder and editor of Mukurukuru Media, about an interesting article that he wrote titled “Does SA need a special court to settle royal disputes?”
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Rodney Madua, Managing Director: Maduwa Paint World (Pty) Ltd and inspirational young entrepreneur on his life and work committed to educating, training, and motivating unemployed youth within local communities and villages as based on his own life experiences.
contact numberS: 071 412 2695 OR 079 407 1053
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by award-winning Sunday Times journalist and author, Tanya Farber for an in-depth look into the lives, minds and motivations of women killers as based on her book: Blood on Her Hands: South Africa’s Most Notorious Female Killers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In our Psychological Matters, we talk to Sam Smirin, Author, Coach and Mental Health Advocate, about how the pandemic has affected people with Bipolar Disorder as well as living with bipolar disorder - de-stigmatise yourself. (BOOK: Life-interrupted - A Bi Polar Memoir)
SADAG helpline: 080 12 13 14
website:www.bipolarcoaching.co.za
email:info@bipolarcoaching.co.za
For tonight's weird and wonderful we are joined once again by Stephen James O’Meara, award-winning astronomer, photographer and videographer for National Geographic Image Collection and author of Night Skies of Botswana along with a dozen more books to be our guide to the galaxy - Everything we think we know and more importantly don't know about what's out there in terms of the realm of stargazing astronomy, the milky way, and volcanic aerosols twilights.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at change creator, talk about "The five biggest regrets of the dying. Are you living your life in such a way that one day on your deathbed you can say - I have no regrets"?LISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks about how creating wealth is difficult but not impossible.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Master Life Coach, Published Author and Human Lie Detector, Lizette Volkwyn, wrote an article about how to be approachable while climbing the career ladder and she joins us this evening.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Man Torque, where it's time to go a little deeper to unpack the real issues and dynamics behind GBV with Namibian based clinical psychologist Charine Glen-Spyron who as Executive Director of Uni-Health specializes in working with both victims and perpetrators of GBV, for an entirely different stance further broadening this discussion, we are also joined by Jay Badenhorst, Cape Town based author on his ‘tell-all’ memoir: ‘Beautiful Monster' to help other men through his story as a domestic violence survivor where the book highlights men not always as the abusers but victims.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In our Legal Matter feature, Advocate Tertius Wessels from Strata-G Labour Solutions breaks down the five most notable changes in the Employment Equity act amendment Bill and should they pass in their current form, what will this means to employers.LISTEN TO PODCAST