South Africans Doing Great Things - Rodney M. Maduwa

Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
Long working hours can increase deaths from heart disease and stroke Director of SANCDA, Dr. Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson says the problem lies in people not knowing when to slow down when it comes to work 30 May 2021 7:33 AM
South Africa records 4,519 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says 963 876 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 30 May 2021 6:49 AM
Oxford off-ramp on M1 North cleared to traffic after multivehicle crash This follows a multivehicle crash involving five cars and a diesel tanker earlier on Saturday. 29 May 2021 3:17 PM
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’ Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing in... 27 May 2021 1:27 PM
AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a li... 29 May 2021 11:46 AM
Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts. 28 May 2021 3:42 PM
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021. 29 May 2021 10:56 AM
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegationsA The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actre... 29 May 2021 7:53 AM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
Sri Lanka facing marine disaster from burning ship: official Thousands of military and security personnel in hazmat suits are cleaning the beaches of plastic waste and other debris from the s... 29 May 2021 1:43 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
South Africans Doing Great Things - Rodney M. Maduwa

South Africans Doing Great Things - Rodney M. Maduwa

28 May 2021 11:40 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Rodney Madua, Managing Director: Maduwa Paint World (Pty) Ltd and inspirational young entrepreneur on his life and work committed to educating, training, and motivating unemployed youth within local communities and villages as based on his own life experiences.

contact numberS: 071 412 2695 OR 079 407 1053


Does SA need a special court to settle royal disputes?

27 May 2021 11:17 PM

On Kwantu Feature/Africa At A Glance, we talk to Lucas Ledwaba, founder and editor of Mukurukuru Media, about an interesting article that he wrote titled “Does SA need a special court to settle royal disputes?”

Crime time: In-depth look into the lives, minds and motivations of women killers

27 May 2021 10:20 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by award-winning Sunday Times journalist and author, Tanya Farber for an in-depth look into the lives, minds and motivations of women killers as based on her book: Blood on Her Hands: South Africa’s Most Notorious Female Killers.

Psychology Matters: 26th May marked Bipolar Awareness Day

27 May 2021 9:25 PM

 In our Psychological Matters, we talk to Sam Smirin, Author, Coach and Mental Health Advocate, about how the pandemic has affected people with Bipolar Disorder as well as living with bipolar disorder - de-stigmatise yourself. (BOOK: Life-interrupted - A Bi Polar Memoir)

SADAG helpline: 080 12 13 14

website:www.bipolarcoaching.co.za 

email:info@bipolarcoaching.co.za 

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Stargazing Astronomy [Observing the Night Sky with Binoculars: A Simple Guide to the Heavens]

26 May 2021 11:45 PM

For tonight's weird and wonderful we are joined once again by Stephen James O’Meara, award-winning astronomer, photographer and videographer for National Geographic Image Collection and author of Night Skies of Botswana along with a dozen more books to be our guide to the galaxy - Everything we think we know and more importantly don't know about what's out there in terms of the realm of stargazing astronomy, the milky way, and volcanic aerosols twilights.

Change your mindset feature: The five biggest regrets of the dying. Are you living your life in such a way that one day on your deathbed you can say - I have no regrets"?

26 May 2021 11:32 PM

On Change your mindset feature,  Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at change creator, talk about "The five biggest regrets of the dying.  Are you living your life in such a way that one day on your deathbed you can say - I have no regrets"?

Financial Matters: Creating wealth is difficult but not impossible

26 May 2021 9:17 PM

On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks about how creating wealth is difficult but not impossible.

How comfortable are you to speak up at work?

25 May 2021 11:13 PM

Master Life Coach, Published Author and Human Lie Detector, Lizette Volkwyn, wrote an article about how to be approachable while climbing the career ladder and she joins us this evening.

Man Torque: Unpack the real issues and dynamics behind GBV

25 May 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Man Torque, where it's time to go a little deeper to unpack the real issues and dynamics behind GBV with Namibian based clinical psychologist Charine Glen-Spyron who as Executive Director of Uni-Health specializes in working with both victims and perpetrators of GBV, for an entirely different stance further broadening this discussion, we are also joined by Jay Badenhorst, Cape Town based author on his ‘tell-all’ memoir: ‘Beautiful Monster' to help other men through his story as a domestic violence survivor where the book highlights men not always as the abusers but victims.

Legal Matters: Employment Equity Act Amendments what they mean for employers

25 May 2021 9:17 PM

In our Legal Matter feature, Advocate Tertius Wessels from Strata-G Labour Solutions breaks down the five most notable changes in the Employment Equity act amendment Bill and should they pass in their current form, what will this means to employers.

Lotto Results: Saturday, 29 May 2021

30 May 2021 8:10 AM

Chelsea shatter dream of Guardiola's Man City to win Champions League final

30 May 2021 8:03 AM

Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant

29 May 2021 4:34 PM

