Medical Matters: Exploring food as medicine and the power of vitamins and nutrition for ultimate health

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Professor Celene Bernstein, Graduate of Applied Functional Medicine in Clinical Practice, Integrative Health & Wellness Practitioner, and Applied Nutrition Life Science Institute expert to explore food as medicine and the power of vitamins and nutrition for ultimate health.
Guest: David Maimela, Executive Director of The Polisee Space, a progressive pan-African think-tankLISTEN TO PODCAST
Cornwall Hill College Executive Principal Leon Kunneke, joins us to talk about accepting a memorandum from parents outlining their demands for faster transformation within Cornwall Hill.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN's Snr ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Rodney Madua, Managing Director: Maduwa Paint World (Pty) Ltd and inspirational young entrepreneur on his life and work committed to educating, training, and motivating unemployed youth within local communities and villages as based on his own life experiences.
contact numberS: 071 412 2695 OR 079 407 1053
On Kwantu Feature/Africa At A Glance, we talk to Lucas Ledwaba, founder and editor of Mukurukuru Media, about an interesting article that he wrote titled “Does SA need a special court to settle royal disputes?”LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by award-winning Sunday Times journalist and author, Tanya Farber for an in-depth look into the lives, minds and motivations of women killers as based on her book: Blood on Her Hands: South Africa’s Most Notorious Female Killers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In our Psychological Matters, we talk to Sam Smirin, Author, Coach and Mental Health Advocate, about how the pandemic has affected people with Bipolar Disorder as well as living with bipolar disorder - de-stigmatise yourself. (BOOK: Life-interrupted - A Bi Polar Memoir)
SADAG helpline: 080 12 13 14
website:www.bipolarcoaching.co.za
email:info@bipolarcoaching.co.za
For tonight's weird and wonderful we are joined once again by Stephen James O’Meara, award-winning astronomer, photographer and videographer for National Geographic Image Collection and author of Night Skies of Botswana along with a dozen more books to be our guide to the galaxy - Everything we think we know and more importantly don't know about what's out there in terms of the realm of stargazing astronomy, the milky way, and volcanic aerosols twilights.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at change creator, talk about "The five biggest regrets of the dying. Are you living your life in such a way that one day on your deathbed you can say - I have no regrets"?LISTEN TO PODCAST