The Zondo Inquiry and why SA Must formalise lobbying activity

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School : Why fund managers cannot admit their mistakes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
‘Please call the police’ – violence erupts at Pan-African Parliament Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been seen leaving the venue after what appears to have been an altercatio... 31 May 2021 3:26 PM
Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 5am tomorrow The power utility says there is a possibility of load shedding throughout the week. 31 May 2021 2:40 PM
Special Tribunal: EC health dept’s R10m scooter ambulance tender unlawful The tender was referred to the Special Tribunal after the SIU found it was awarded irregularly. 31 May 2021 2:16 PM
Magashule gets High Court dates to challenge ANC suspension Ace Magashule took the party to court after he was suspended after failing to step aside as per rule 25.70 of the ANC’s constituti... 31 May 2021 11:20 AM
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’ Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC." 31 May 2021 7:30 PM
Demand for luxury watches and jewellery increases The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Crosson, CEO at Luxe Holdings. 31 May 2021 7:22 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
Watch: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:00 AM
Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021. 29 May 2021 10:56 AM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 31 May 2021 6:25 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Zondo Inquiry and why SA Must formalise lobbying activity

The Zondo Inquiry and why SA Must formalise lobbying activity

31 May 2021 10:41 PM

Guest: David Maimela, Executive Director of The Polisee Space, a progressive pan-African think-tank


Cornwall Hill College Executive Principal accepts memorandum and renews commitment to transformation

31 May 2021 10:09 PM

 Cornwall Hill College Executive Principal Leon Kunneke, joins us to talk about accepting a memorandum from parents outlining their demands for faster transformation within Cornwall Hill.

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

31 May 2021 9:39 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN's Snr Reporter

Medical Matters: Exploring food as medicine and the power of vitamins and nutrition for ultimate health

31 May 2021 9:32 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Professor Celene Bernstein, Graduate of Applied Functional Medicine in Clinical Practice, Integrative Health & Wellness Practitioner, and Applied Nutrition Life Science Institute expert to explore food as medicine and the power of vitamins and nutrition for ultimate health.

South Africans Doing Great Things - Rodney M. Maduwa

28 May 2021 11:40 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Rodney Madua, Managing Director: Maduwa Paint World (Pty) Ltd and inspirational young entrepreneur on his life and work committed to educating, training, and motivating unemployed youth within local communities and villages as based on his own life experiences.

contact numberS: 071 412 2695 OR 079 407 1053

contact numberS: 071 412 2695 OR 079 407 1053

Does SA need a special court to settle royal disputes?

27 May 2021 11:17 PM

On Kwantu Feature/Africa At A Glance, we talk to Lucas Ledwaba, founder and editor of Mukurukuru Media, about an interesting article that he wrote titled "Does SA need a special court to settle royal disputes?"

Crime time: In-depth look into the lives, minds and motivations of women killers

27 May 2021 10:20 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by award-winning Sunday Times journalist and author, Tanya Farber for an in-depth look into the lives, minds and motivations of women killers as based on her book: Blood on Her Hands: South Africa's Most Notorious Female Killers.

Psychology Matters: 26th May marked Bipolar Awareness Day

27 May 2021 9:25 PM

 In our Psychological Matters, we talk to Sam Smirin, Author, Coach and Mental Health Advocate, about how the pandemic has affected people with Bipolar Disorder as well as living with bipolar disorder - de-stigmatise yourself. (BOOK: Life-interrupted - A Bi Polar Memoir)

SADAG helpline: 080 12 13 14
website:www.bipolarcoaching.co.za 
email:info@bipolarcoaching.co.za

SADAG helpline: 080 12 13 14

website:www.bipolarcoaching.co.za 

email:info@bipolarcoaching.co.za 

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Stargazing Astronomy [Observing the Night Sky with Binoculars: A Simple Guide to the Heavens]

26 May 2021 11:45 PM

For tonight's weird and wonderful we are joined once again by Stephen James O'Meara, award-winning astronomer, photographer and videographer for National Geographic Image Collection and author of Night Skies of Botswana along with a dozen more books to be our guide to the galaxy - Everything we think we know and more importantly don't know about what's out there in terms of the realm of stargazing astronomy, the milky way, and volcanic aerosols twilights.

Change your mindset feature: The five biggest regrets of the dying. Are you living your life in such a way that one day on your deathbed you can say - I have no regrets"?

26 May 2021 11:32 PM

On Change your mindset feature,  Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at change creator, talk about "The five biggest regrets of the dying.  Are you living your life in such a way that one day on your deathbed you can say - I have no regrets"?

WHO switches to Greek alphabet for virus variant names
31 May 2021 8:41 PM

31 May 2021 8:41 PM

Be prepared: Load shedding is here to stay, warns energy expert
31 May 2021 7:27 PM

31 May 2021 7:27 PM

Rand Water: Supply to high-lying areas will take some time
31 May 2021 7:06 PM

31 May 2021 7:06 PM

