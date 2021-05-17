Medical Matters: Fybromyalgia Awareness Month (May 12th)

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'I apologise to the nation for the hardship,' Eskom CEO on load shedding Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, de Ruyter said load shedding, which has been going on for around 15 years now, was... 3 June 2021 12:47 PM
'Capable people are sidelined and those who don't know are put forward' Political analyst Sandile Swana weighs in on the Covid-19 corruption cases in the public sector and why this is continuing. 3 June 2021 9:29 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,782 new cases and 110 deaths The Health Department says 1,117,569 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 3 June 2021 6:50 AM
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle. 3 June 2021 7:01 PM
I don't want youth to suffer - Graduate on 800km trek to raise funds for EC kids Thami Manganya (26), a Wits University graduate, recently embarked on a journey that will see him walking 800km from Johannesburg... 3 June 2021 5:07 PM
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:15 AM
WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:48 AM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit' Political analyst David Monyae says there should be some way of scrutinising whether these people are not corruptible. 2 June 2021 1:55 PM
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Medical Matters: Fybromyalgia Awareness Month (May 12th)

Medical Matters: Fybromyalgia Awareness Month (May 12th)

17 May 2021 9:10 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Ashleigh Bhanjan, Specialist Neurologist to discuss pioneering treatments for patients being told that 'they must learn how to manage and live with  pain' for Fybromyalgia Awareness Month - Fybromyalgia being a condition of widespread musculoskeletal pain.

website: www.neurologistdurban.co.za 

Email: ashleighbhanjan@gmail.com 
Entabeni Rooms: +27 31 261 5446


Africa At A Glance: Pan-African Parliament [PAP]

3 June 2021 11:20 PM

On Africa at a Glance we look at the background of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), when and why it was created, what it has achieved, the current fighting what are they all about, how much money is spent on the parly by SA and other countries and do we really need it. Nkosana Sithole, Public Policy Researcher at Frontline Advisory, will be joining us to unpack this.

Crime Time: Steeped in Blood: The Life and Times of a Forensic Scientist

3 June 2021 10:19 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Dr David Klatzow, internationally acclaimed Consulting Forensic Scientist on a behind the scenes look at crime forensics worldwide as based on his books Steeped in Blood: The Life and Times of a Forensic Scientist and Justice Denied: The Role of Forensic Science in the Miscarriage of Justice.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Trauma that results when there is no sexual consent

3 June 2021 9:23 PM

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve" we will be talking about  the trauma that results when there is no sexual consent. 

Change your mindset feature -In order to reach any big goal you need to not only have a desire to achieve the goal, but you need to turn it into a burning desire.

2 June 2021 11:12 PM

On Change your mindset feature, The Beckett's, Stanley and Elaine, talk about "In think and grow rich, Napoleon Hill states that in order to reach any big goal you need to not only have a desire to achieve the goal, but you need to turn it into a burning desire. How do you do this, and what are the factors that kill your burning desire for success"?

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Venture into the global uprising of psychedelics being used for therapeutic healing rituals and ceremonies

2 June 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over to the UK joined by Henri Sant-Cassia, Board Director: Micro dose Psychedelic Insights and Co-Founding Partner at The Conscious Fund to venture into the global uprising of psychedelics being used for therapeutic healing rituals and ceremonies such as ayahuasca journeys.

website:www.theconscious.fund 

email add:info@theconscious.fund 

Financial Matters: Long-term effects of youth unemployment on an individual

2 June 2021 9:23 PM

 On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks about the long term effects of youth unemployment on an individual.

Showing up Virtually

1 June 2021 10:44 PM

Kefilwe Morobane, a communications strategist, executive, and business Coach, joins us to give more insight on "Showing Up virtually" personally and professionally.

website:www.givingwings.co.za 

Gift of the Givers responds to water crisis at Rahima Moosa Hospital.

1 June 2021 9:58 PM

Gift of the Givers responds to water crisis at Rahima Moosa Hospital and Imtiaaz Sooliman joins to talk about the water crisis there and how they're assisting.

The Heritage Careers Expo

1 June 2021 9:27 PM

Guest: Florence Masebe, Advisor of Special Project to Mr Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation.

Correct Email:Tshabalala.m@dhet.gov.za 

Legal Matters: What to expect with the amended Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and data breaches

1 June 2021 9:14 PM
'We're being purged as black professionals at Eskom' claims ex-treasurer Maleka

Business

'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter'

Business Opinion

'I apologise to the nation for the hardship,' Eskom CEO on load shedding

Local

US to give 80 mln vaccine doses to priority nations, 75% via Covax

3 June 2021 8:23 PM

Cloete: WC likely to enter COVID third wave next week or week after

3 June 2021 7:53 PM

Africa not ready for imminent third coronavirus wave: WHO

3 June 2021 7:20 PM

