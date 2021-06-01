Gift of the Givers responds to water crisis at Rahima Moosa Hospital and Imtiaaz Sooliman joins to talk about the water crisis there and how they’re assisting.
On Africa at a Glance we look at the background of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), when and why it was created, what it has achieved, the current fighting what are they all about, how much money is spent on the parly by SA and other countries and do we really need it. Nkosana Sithole, Public Policy Researcher at Frontline Advisory, will be joining us to unpack this.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Dr David Klatzow, internationally acclaimed Consulting Forensic Scientist on a behind the scenes look at crime forensics worldwide as based on his books Steeped in Blood: The Life and Times of a Forensic Scientist and Justice Denied: The Role of Forensic Science in the Miscarriage of Justice.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On "In Conversation with Dr Eve" we will be talking about the trauma that results when there is no sexual consent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, The Beckett's, Stanley and Elaine, talk about "In think and grow rich, Napoleon Hill states that in order to reach any big goal you need to not only have a desire to achieve the goal, but you need to turn it into a burning desire. How do you do this, and what are the factors that kill your burning desire for success"?LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over to the UK joined by Henri Sant-Cassia, Board Director: Micro dose Psychedelic Insights and Co-Founding Partner at The Conscious Fund to venture into the global uprising of psychedelics being used for therapeutic healing rituals and ceremonies such as ayahuasca journeys.
On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks about the long term effects of youth unemployment on an individual.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kefilwe Morobane, a communications strategist, executive, and business Coach, joins us to give more insight on “Showing Up virtually” personally and professionally.
Guest: Florence Masebe, Advisor of Special Project to Mr Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation.
