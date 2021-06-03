Africa At A Glance: Pan-African Parliament [PAP]

On Africa at a Glance we look at the background of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), when and why it was created, what it has achieved, the current fighting what are they all about, how much money is spent on the parly by SA and other countries and do we really need it. Nkosana Sithole, Public Policy Researcher at Frontline Advisory, will be joining us to unpack this.