Money: why it still remains taboo

On tonight’s financial matters we are joined once again by Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli on what makes the world go around: Money! Tonight's big question on why it still remains a taboo subject so much so that people treat it like a religion.
For tonight’s change your mindset feature we are joined once again by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at change creator, this evening continuing the discussions around goals and the question: "Where does your power to create change come from?"
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful Feature, we are joined by Stephen Farah, Head of Learning, Co-Founder and Senior Lecturer for the Centre for Applied Jungian Studies and executive member of the International Association of Jungian Studies to explore the "empirical science" of the psyche - bringing unconscious elements of the psyche into a more balanced relationship with conscious awareness as based on Carl Jung's analysis and theories.
Zweli Mkhize has been put on special leave by President Ramaphosa and will present himself to the ANC's Integrity Commission. Was he pushed to take leave or did he ask? We are joined by Brooks Spector, Associate Editor for the Daily Maverick on the corruption claims as exposed by the Daily Maverick.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Man Torque, as usual we go where no man has gone before with conversations from, for, and in-between men to finally tap into and heal men's wounds. We are joined by Nicholas Ingel, Rape Survivor turned alcoholic who now shares his story of sheer survival from a tragic past which finally paved the road to recovery and helping others as a strength coach through his journey.
For tonight's Legal feature, we are joined by Alex Simeonides, CEO and Co-founder of Capital Legacy on the importance of drafting your will. Did you know that more than 75% of South Africans pass away without a valid or up to date Will in place – the consequences of which can be disastrous for your family.
Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Professor at the Wits School of Governance, talking about an opinion piece that he wrote onNews24 titled “The Mkhize scandal: What about the officials who drafted the tender?”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum, joing us to talk about a request to allow ivermectin to be used to treat COVID-19 especially high infections were currently experiencing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Sulaiman Heylen, President of the Southern African Society of Reproductive Medicine and Gynaecological Endoscopy (SASREG) on infertility challenges during COVID-19 with 1st June being World Infertility Awareness Month.
