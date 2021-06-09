Money: why it still remains taboo

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
TFG annuals
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Thünstrom - CFO at TFG
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
MultiChoice Group's profits shoot out the lights
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Why is the growth on your investment always different from the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
IEC chair Mashinini: We are ready for the 2021 local gov elections Mashinini was speaking at the launch of this year's municipal election campaign in Sandton earlier on Wednesday. 9 June 2021 2:50 PM
Life Skills: Bergvliet High School teacher teaches learners how to change a tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:34 AM
'Must CR always be pressured to take action?' - Clement on compromised ministers Could Minister Zweli Mkhize be playing political tactics? That's the question 702 host Clement Manyathela asked during his open li... 9 June 2021 12:15 PM
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
Mkhize special leave is 'best ANC can do to try manage' Digital Vibes saga On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Mkhize will be put on special leave to "enable the minister to attend to alle... 8 June 2021 4:13 PM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing 9 June 2021 7:15 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
'It's not fake news,' 702 caller says he knows parents of 10 babies & they exist Clement Manyathela called on listeners who may know the couple to call in and offer any information they may have. Tim, a caller f... 9 June 2021 10:40 AM
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:47 AM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
'Ramaphosa failed Shaleen Surtie Richards (and others) by delaying to sign bill' Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors Jack Devnarain says he doesn't see performers earning royalties anytime soon. 9 June 2021 3:51 PM
DStv Rolls Out Its Streaming Service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:42 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Money: why it still remains taboo

Money: why it still remains taboo

9 June 2021 9:17 PM

On tonight’s financial matters we are joined once again by Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli on what makes the world go around: Money! Tonight's big question on why it still remains a taboo subject so much so that people treat it like a religion.

www.luthulicapital.com 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Mindset feature: Where does your power to create change come from?

9 June 2021 11:08 PM

For tonight’s change your mindset feature we are joined once again by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at change creator, this evening continuing the discussions around goals and the question: "Where does your power to create change come from?"

changecreatorsa.com

Weird and Wonderful Feature: The "empirical science" of the psyche - Carl Jung's analysis and theories.

9 June 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful Feature, we are joined by Stephen Farah, Head of Learning, Co-Founder and Senior Lecturer for the Centre for Applied Jungian Studies and executive member of the International Association of Jungian Studies to explore the "empirical science" of the psyche - bringing unconscious elements of the psyche into a more balanced relationship with conscious awareness as based on Carl Jung's analysis and theories.

www.appliedjung.com

Zweli Mkhize put on special leave: Was he pushed or did he ask?

8 June 2021 11:11 PM

Zweli Mkhize has been put on special leave by President Ramaphosa and will present himself to the ANC's Integrity Commission. Was he pushed to take leave or did he ask?  We are joined by Brooks Spector, Associate Editor for the Daily Maverick on the corruption claims as exposed by the Daily Maverick.

Man Torque: Men finding Recovery from Rape

8 June 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Man Torque, as usual we go where no man has gone before with conversations from, for, and in-between men to finally tap into and heal men's wounds. We are joined by Nicholas Ingel, Rape Survivor turned alcoholic who now shares his story of sheer survival from a tragic past which finally paved the road to recovery and helping others as a strength coach through his journey.

https://emetgyms.com

Legal feature: The importance of drafting your will

8 June 2021 9:15 PM

For tonight's Legal feature, we are joined by Alex Simeonides, CEO and Co-founder of Capital Legacy on the importance of drafting your will. Did you know that more than 75% of South Africans pass away without a valid or up to date Will in place – the consequences of which can be disastrous for your family. 

www.capitallegacy.co.za

“The Mkhize scandal: What about the officials who drafted the tender?”

8 June 2021 12:03 AM

Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Professor at the Wits School of Governance, talking about an opinion piece that he wrote onNews24 titled “The Mkhize scandal: What about the officials who drafted the tender?”.

Recommendation for ivermectin to be used for treatment of COVID-19

7 June 2021 10:10 PM

Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum, joing us to talk about a request to allow ivermectin to be used to treat COVID-19 especially high infections were currently experiencing.

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

7 June 2021 9:41 PM

State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.

Medical Matter: World Infertility Awareness Month

7 June 2021 9:13 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Sulaiman Heylen, President of the Southern African Society of Reproductive Medicine and Gynaecological Endoscopy (SASREG) on infertility challenges during COVID-19 with 1st June being World Infertility Awareness Month.

website:www.capefertility.co.za 

email:sheylen@capefertility.co.za   

Tel: 021 674 2088

Do we waste taxpayers' money on deputy ministers? What are they supposed to do?

Politics

Eskom increases load shedding level to Stage 4

Local

Olievenhoutbosch to get new police station commander after community outcry

Local

Drug dealers went online to beat the pandemic: EU report

9 June 2021 8:31 PM

These are the countries worst affected by COVID-19 right now

9 June 2021 8:11 PM

IEC gears up for the most complex elections in SA history

9 June 2021 8:10 PM

