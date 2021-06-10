Breaking News: Official 3rd Wave
Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health Department Western Cape
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Dr. Gerard Labuschagne, Clinical Psychologist who specializes in forensic investigative psychology, Honorary Associate Professor: Department of Forensic Medicine at WITS, President of the African Association of Threat Assessment Professionals and Ex-Brigadier: SAPS Investigative Psychology Section to follow up on and dissect some of South Africa's notorious serial killers and the pathology behind these cases - right here on our own back door as written about in his exciting new book 'The Profiler Diaries' - a fascinating – and often hair-raising – glimpse into what it was like to be a profiler in the world’s busiest profiling unit.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In Africa at A Glance, we are joined by Samson Omale, EWN Nigeria correspondent and Kolawole Oluwadare, Deputy Director from the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) who filed a lawsuit yesterday at the ECOWAS court against the government of President Buhari over the unlawful suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s change your mindset feature we are joined once again by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at change creator, this evening continuing the discussions around goals and the question: "Where does your power to create change come from?"
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful Feature, we are joined by Stephen Farah, Head of Learning, Co-Founder and Senior Lecturer for the Centre for Applied Jungian Studies and executive member of the International Association of Jungian Studies to explore the "empirical science" of the psyche - bringing unconscious elements of the psyche into a more balanced relationship with conscious awareness as based on Carl Jung's analysis and theories.
On tonight’s financial matters we are joined once again by Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli on what makes the world go around: Money! Tonight's big question on why it still remains a taboo subject so much so that people treat it like a religion.
Zweli Mkhize has been put on special leave by President Ramaphosa and will present himself to the ANC's Integrity Commission. Was he pushed to take leave or did he ask? We are joined by Brooks Spector, Associate Editor for the Daily Maverick on the corruption claims as exposed by the Daily Maverick.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Man Torque, as usual we go where no man has gone before with conversations from, for, and in-between men to finally tap into and heal men's wounds. We are joined by Nicholas Ingel, Rape Survivor turned alcoholic who now shares his story of sheer survival from a tragic past which finally paved the road to recovery and helping others as a strength coach through his journey.
For tonight's Legal feature, we are joined by Alex Simeonides, CEO and Co-founder of Capital Legacy on the importance of drafting your will. Did you know that more than 75% of South Africans pass away without a valid or up to date Will in place – the consequences of which can be disastrous for your family.
Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Professor at the Wits School of Governance, talking about an opinion piece that he wrote onNews24 titled “The Mkhize scandal: What about the officials who drafted the tender?”.LISTEN TO PODCAST