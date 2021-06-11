For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Jo Rust, South Africa's top female solo adventurer who's taking the mental health industry by storm all while using her journey to help others.
We are joined by Sanusha Naidu, Political Analyst and Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global Dialogue on the African National Congress (ANC) top six meeting with the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and the MK Council which has collapsed, with the MKMVA refusing to abide by an order for the structure to be dissolved.
We are joined by Dumisane Magagula, Deputy General Secretary: (SAMWU) Municipal Workers Union on Samwu's warning of a potential strike should its members reject the latest offer by the country's municipalities of a 4% salary hike.
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Prof Barry Schoub, World Health Organization Consultant, Advisory Chair to Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on coronavirus vaccines and Founder of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the National Advisory Group for Immunization to discuss the ongoing "shot in the dark" headlines, issues, questions, and concerns with the COVID-19 vaccine complications, hesitancy, and education roll out in South Africa after Ramaphosas statement: "Starting all over again" as a result of US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) ruling that a large number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines are contaminated.
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Dereleen James, renowned South African anti-drug activist - Elderado Park mom named one of South Africa's top 100 change makers and 702 Lead SA heroes after her pleading letter to former president Jacob Zuma to challenge drug lords went viral in 2013 - not only turned her and her drug addict son’s life around but continues to make an effective change in her community.
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Dr. Gerard Labuschagne, Clinical Psychologist who specializes in forensic investigative psychology, Honorary Associate Professor: Department of Forensic Medicine at WITS, President of the African Association of Threat Assessment Professionals and Ex-Brigadier: SAPS Investigative Psychology Section to follow up on and dissect some of South Africa's notorious serial killers and the pathology behind these cases - right here on our own back door as written about in his exciting new book 'The Profiler Diaries' - a fascinating – and often hair-raising – glimpse into what it was like to be a profiler in the world's busiest profiling unit.
In Africa at A Glance, we are joined by Samson Omale, EWN Nigeria correspondent and Kolawole Oluwadare, Deputy Director from the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) who filed a lawsuit yesterday at the ECOWAS court against the government of President Buhari over the unlawful suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.