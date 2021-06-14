Medical Matters: "Starting all over again" - Ramaphosa on vaccines

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Former Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza passes away Jabu Mabuza is survived by his wife, Siviwe and three children. 16 June 2021 8:55 PM
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art 'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 8:52 PM
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted) Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 7:21 PM
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
Youth-led political party aims to get more young people to vote in elections Today a Youth-only political party launched its campaign for the October local government elections. 16 June 2021 3:23 PM
Destigmatising side hustling and why it benefits companies and workers Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director, speaks to John Perlman about the rising popularity of side hus... 16 June 2021 5:12 PM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA. 15 June 2021 7:25 PM
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge? Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:06 AM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Medical Matters: "Starting all over again" - Ramaphosa on vaccines

Medical Matters: "Starting all over again" - Ramaphosa on vaccines

14 June 2021 9:26 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Prof Barry Schoub, World Health Organization Consultant, Advisory Chair to Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on coronavirus vaccines and Founder of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the National Advisory Group for Immunization to discuss the ongoing “shot in the dark” headlines, issues, questions, and concerns with the COVID-19 vaccine complications, hesitancy, and education roll out in South Africa after Ramaphosas statement: "Starting all over again" as a result of US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) ruling that a large number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines are contaminated. 


Change your mindset: "How to turn your bicycle into a Porsche"

16 June 2021 11:22 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett looks at "How to turn your bicycle into a Porsche - the story of Medumbe - and how every youth in this country can stand up and take charge of their life".  

changecreatorsa.com

Youth Day Show Special - 16 June 2021

16 June 2021 10:23 PM

Youth Day Show Special with highlight guests for a reflection on the multifaceted issues, challenges, opportunities, and community upliftment voices from and for youth from today, joined by...

 
Melody Miya, Host from 94.7 crew and Daily Thetha: Youth Talk Show on Sabc 1 and Social Entrepreneur from ConquerMIH Foundation

 
Nombulelo Shange, Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State

 
Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier, Miss South Africa 2019 currently Play Your Part Ambassador helping young people reach their dreams in Higher Education

 
Itumeleng Mehale, 34-year-old from the Trek4Mandela Expedition team to Kilimanjaro in July 2021

Financial matters: financial freedom

16 June 2021 9:17 PM

On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks about financial freedom and retirement with a focus on the importance of this conscientiousness and planning for youth. 

www.luthulicapital.com 

Educational feature for Youth Month

15 June 2021 10:57 PM

For tonight's Educational feature we focus on Youth Month with Dr. Rethabile Mashale Sonibare, Co-Founder and Director at Molo Mhlaba Schools on how they are implementing and providing non-profit education for young girls in Khayelitsha to access a quality iSTEAM curriculum. 

Man Torque: A queer and crooked memoir for the not so straight and narrow

15 June 2021 10:31 PM

For tonight's Man Torque, as usual we go where no man has gone before, tonight highlighting the month of pride by pushing the boundaries of our Man Torque show, joined by Robert Hamblin, author on his telling new book 'Robert': A Queer & Crooked Memoir for the not so Straight & Narrow which confronts and deals with healing from gender confines and racism as based on the life of a transman, also joined in conversation by none other than the esteemed Justice Edwin Cameron, former judge of the Constitutional Court of South Africa currently inspecting Judge of prisons (Correctional Services) and head of Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS) who in his forward to the book states: 'This (book) challenges every South African to examine not only their own sexuality and identity, but their very humanity.' 

Level 3 Nation Address | Expert post analysis

15 June 2021 9:12 PM

Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council 

Level 3 Nation Address | Expert post analysis

15 June 2021 9:06 PM

Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) 

Level 3 Nation Address | Expert post analysis

15 June 2021 8:49 PM

Professor Bruce Mellado, Member of the Gauteng Premier COVID-19 Advisory Committee, Professor at Wits and Senior Scientist at iThemba LABS 

Sizwe Military Veterans Association

14 June 2021 11:16 PM

We are joined by Sanusha Naidu, Political Analyst and Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global Dialogue on the African National Congress (ANC) top six meeting with the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and the MK Council which has collapsed, with the MKMVA refusing to abide by an order for the structure to be dissolved. 

Samwu warns of a potential strike

14 June 2021 10:04 PM

We are joined by Dumisane Magagula, Deputy General Secretary: (SAMWU) Municipal Workers Union on Samwu's warning of a potential strike should its members reject the latest offer by the country's municipalities of a 4% salary hike.

Former Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza passes away

Local

Young people are spending an excess of R500 per month looking for work - Study

Local

Youth-led political party aims to get more young people to vote in elections

Politics

Biden, Putin hail positive talks, but US warns on cyberwar

17 June 2021 5:44 AM

Doctors 'killed' Maradona via negligence, says nurse's lawyer

17 June 2021 5:25 AM

20 burnt bodies of suspected 'zama-zamas' found in Orkney

16 June 2021 6:47 PM

