Profile Interview with Sureshnie Rieder

Nonn Botha
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Latest Local
Young duo making waves with E&T Minerals in the mining sector In commemoration of Youth Month, Bongani Bingwa speaks to young people doing great exploits in various industries. 19 June 2021 1:03 PM
Meet Nondumiso Mabaso founder of SIGA Sneaker In commemoration of Youth Month, Bongani Bingwa speaks to young people doing great exploits in various industries. 19 June 2021 11:47 AM
Study finds 90% of women entrepreneurs are driven by job creation Founder and CEO of Lionesses of Africa Melanie Hawken gives insights on the study they conducted on women entrepreneurs. 19 June 2021 11:10 AM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
EFF's lockdown remarks: 'A case must be opened against Malema for incitement' Julius Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the slow pace of the rollout, calling for government to incorporate the Russia... 17 June 2021 11:38 AM
We don't know if there was a bidding process for SAA deal - Mbhazima Shilowa Some unions, politicians and experts have cried foul over the SAA deal and have asked a number of questions about it. One of them... 18 June 2021 5:38 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme. 17 June 2021 6:21 PM
Understanding what occupational rent is and how it works Occupational rent is a very important part of a property sales contract, offering protection to both the buyer and seller in case... 17 June 2021 4:15 PM
Getting married to Susan at 17 was the best decision of my life - Bonang Mohale The revered business executive says he was brought up in a township and all the houses looked the same. 17 June 2021 12:16 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 June 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Sureshnie Rieder

Profile Interview with Sureshnie Rieder

18 June 2021 10:39 PM

Profile Interview with Sureshnie Rieder, or Sush as she is affectionately known in the broadcasting industry, award winning radio and TV personality, MC, Super car test driver, and new Brand Creative Strategist for 947 and Primedia who has just been named one of the topmost influential people by Eastern Eye Magazine.  


South Africans Doing Great Things: 14-year-old Jess Robus

18 June 2021 11:24 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by 14-year-old Jess Robus, published author and poet, as well as her mom, Jacqui Robus for a special Youth Day special, with the young teen having just penned an inspiring book “A Few Slivers of Light” as based on her own personal struggles and mental health challenges by channeling them into a collection of beautiful and evocative poetry to not only inspire other teens to speak up about their struggles but to reach parents who might have children experiencing the same challenges. 

A Few Slivers of Light is self-published, and now available for purchase online on Amazon, via Jess Robus’s website or via PayStack

Follow Jess Robus on Social Media Website Instagram Facebook YouTube Wattpad JCDuValiez

Africa at a Glance: Living with the Bushmen

17 June 2021 11:15 PM

On Africa at a Glance we are joined by Paul Myburgh, award winning documentary film maker, anthropologist and author, who has had a life-long commitment to Africa that transcends the boundaries of politics and ideologies, tonight looking at his life and times, living with the Bushmen.  

www.bushmanwinter.com

 

Crime Time: For my country - "Why I Blew The Whistle on Zuma and the Guptas"

17 June 2021 10:21 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Themba Maseko, former CEO of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) and spokesperson turned author on his latest tell all book 'For my country' which leads with the question: "Why I Blew The Whistle on Zuma and the Guptas", offering a rare insider’s view of the presidencies of Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma and of the inner workings of government. 

"In Conversation with Dr Eve": LGBTQIA+ Youth Trauma

17 June 2021 9:22 PM

"In Conversation with Dr Eve" talking about trauma in LGBTQIA+ youth for Youth Day /Month and Pride month.

www.dreve.co.za

Change your mindset: "How to turn your bicycle into a Porsche"

16 June 2021 11:22 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett looks at "How to turn your bicycle into a Porsche - the story of Medumbe - and how every youth in this country can stand up and take charge of their life".  

changecreatorsa.com

Youth Day Show Special - 16 June 2021

16 June 2021 10:23 PM

Youth Day Show Special with highlight guests for a reflection on the multifaceted issues, challenges, opportunities, and community upliftment voices from and for youth from today, joined by...

 
Melody Miya, Host from 94.7 crew and Daily Thetha: Youth Talk Show on Sabc 1 and Social Entrepreneur from ConquerMIH Foundation

 
Nombulelo Shange, Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State

 
Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier, Miss South Africa 2019 currently Play Your Part Ambassador helping young people reach their dreams in Higher Education

 
Itumeleng Mehale, 34-year-old from the Trek4Mandela Expedition team to Kilimanjaro in July 2021

Financial matters: financial freedom

16 June 2021 9:17 PM

On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks about financial freedom and retirement with a focus on the importance of this conscientiousness and planning for youth. 

www.luthulicapital.com 

Educational feature for Youth Month

15 June 2021 10:57 PM

For tonight's Educational feature we focus on Youth Month with Dr. Rethabile Mashale Sonibare, Co-Founder and Director at Molo Mhlaba Schools on how they are implementing and providing non-profit education for young girls in Khayelitsha to access a quality iSTEAM curriculum. 

Man Torque: A queer and crooked memoir for the not so straight and narrow

15 June 2021 10:31 PM

For tonight's Man Torque, as usual we go where no man has gone before, tonight highlighting the month of pride by pushing the boundaries of our Man Torque show, joined by Robert Hamblin, author on his telling new book 'Robert': A Queer & Crooked Memoir for the not so Straight & Narrow which confronts and deals with healing from gender confines and racism as based on the life of a transman, also joined in conversation by none other than the esteemed Justice Edwin Cameron, former judge of the Constitutional Court of South Africa currently inspecting Judge of prisons (Correctional Services) and head of Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS) who in his forward to the book states: 'This (book) challenges every South African to examine not only their own sexuality and identity, but their very humanity.' 

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital to reopen in phases. Delays worry Gauteng government

Local

LISTEN: Neurological effects of Covid-19

Local

Another cold snap expected to hit parts of SA this weekend

Local

SAA-Takatso deal: PSA calls for urgent meeting to clarify investment

19 June 2021 2:14 PM

Moscow records pandemic high for COVID cases for second day running

19 June 2021 1:34 PM

Lesotho govt fights R850m Frazer Solar order

19 June 2021 1:17 PM

