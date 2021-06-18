Profile Interview with Sureshnie Rieder, or Sush as she is affectionately known in the broadcasting industry, award winning radio and TV personality, MC, Super car test driver, and new Brand Creative Strategist for 947 and Primedia who has just been named one of the topmost influential people by Eastern Eye Magazine.
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by 14-year-old Jess Robus, published author and poet, as well as her mom, Jacqui Robus for a special Youth Day special, with the young teen having just penned an inspiring book “A Few Slivers of Light” as based on her own personal struggles and mental health challenges by channeling them into a collection of beautiful and evocative poetry to not only inspire other teens to speak up about their struggles but to reach parents who might have children experiencing the same challenges.
A Few Slivers of Light is self-published, and now available for purchase online on Amazon, via Jess Robus’s website or via PayStack
On Africa at a Glance we are joined by Paul Myburgh, award winning documentary film maker, anthropologist and author, who has had a life-long commitment to Africa that transcends the boundaries of politics and ideologies, tonight looking at his life and times, living with the Bushmen.
www.bushmanwinter.com
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Themba Maseko, former CEO of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) and spokesperson turned author on his latest tell all book 'For my country' which leads with the question: "Why I Blew The Whistle on Zuma and the Guptas", offering a rare insider’s view of the presidencies of Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma and of the inner workings of government.LISTEN TO PODCAST
"In Conversation with Dr Eve" talking about trauma in LGBTQIA+ youth for Youth Day /Month and Pride month.
www.dreve.co.za
On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett looks at "How to turn your bicycle into a Porsche - the story of Medumbe - and how every youth in this country can stand up and take charge of their life".
changecreatorsa.com
Youth Day Show Special with highlight guests for a reflection on the multifaceted issues, challenges, opportunities, and community upliftment voices from and for youth from today, joined by...
Melody Miya, Host from 94.7 crew and Daily Thetha: Youth Talk Show on Sabc 1 and Social Entrepreneur from ConquerMIH Foundation
Nombulelo Shange, Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State
Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier, Miss South Africa 2019 currently Play Your Part Ambassador helping young people reach their dreams in Higher Education
Itumeleng Mehale, 34-year-old from the Trek4Mandela Expedition team to Kilimanjaro in July 2021
On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks about financial freedom and retirement with a focus on the importance of this conscientiousness and planning for youth.
www.luthulicapital.com
For tonight's Educational feature we focus on Youth Month with Dr. Rethabile Mashale Sonibare, Co-Founder and Director at Molo Mhlaba Schools on how they are implementing and providing non-profit education for young girls in Khayelitsha to access a quality iSTEAM curriculum.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Man Torque, as usual we go where no man has gone before, tonight highlighting the month of pride by pushing the boundaries of our Man Torque show, joined by Robert Hamblin, author on his telling new book 'Robert': A Queer & Crooked Memoir for the not so Straight & Narrow which confronts and deals with healing from gender confines and racism as based on the life of a transman, also joined in conversation by none other than the esteemed Justice Edwin Cameron, former judge of the Constitutional Court of South Africa currently inspecting Judge of prisons (Correctional Services) and head of Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS) who in his forward to the book states: 'This (book) challenges every South African to examine not only their own sexuality and identity, but their very humanity.'LISTEN TO PODCAST