Schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Carlo Gibson, Fashion Designer: Strangelove and his partner Toni Rothbart, both Co-founders on their Make-Good 'Homeless Home' initiative that has given birth to a three-in-one sleeping bag, carry bag, and jacket for the homeless. Tlotlo Sereisho, one of the UJ students who assisted with the project also joins on his contribution to the project.



Make-Good 'Homeless Home' are in the process of raising funds for the roll-out of the project and the fundraising can be done through their Backabuddy site: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/the-homeless-homeproject



https://www.facebook.com/MakeGoodSA



https://www.instagram.com/makegoodsa/

