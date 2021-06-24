Psychology Matters: Overcoming trauma

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 18:13
[PITCHED} Collecting tax from shrunken tax base
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
School of Rock continues to "rock on" in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leigh Spaun - Co-Owner at School of Rock
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Small Business Focus - How to make your business more nimble
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Where can I get good information on investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
ConCourt finds Ramaphosa did not deliberately lie to Parly on CR17 matter The legal battle centres on a half a million-rand donation to Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign to become ANC president. 1 July 2021 11:06 AM
WATCH LIVE: Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign The legal battle centres on a half a million rand donation to Ramaphosa's campaign to become African National Congress president. 1 July 2021 9:52 AM
We are seeing a mess, it's a disaster: Doctors share experience in hospitals Bongani Bingwa speaks to medical doctors about what they experience on a daily basis in hospitals and private practice. 1 July 2021 9:19 AM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma The Public Protector was asked about the court’s ruling after releasing reports on the outcomes of a number of investigations by h... 30 June 2021 3:53 PM
Mmusi Maimane: Local govt elections should go ahead as planned The former DA leader has made an oral submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVI... 30 June 2021 2:30 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021 Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve. 30 June 2021 7:15 PM
Reserve Bank turns 100: 'We play the role of safety net' during financial crises What is the role of the Reserve Bank in society? Clement Manyathela speaks to Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor and CEO of Prudential... 30 June 2021 11:33 AM
WATCH: Shark leaping out of water and biting parasailer's leg goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 July 2021 10:20 AM
WATCH: Picasso painting recovered after 9 years slips to the floor Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 July 2021 9:38 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masago Show
Psychology Matters: Overcoming trauma

Psychology Matters: Overcoming trauma

24 June 2021 9:25 PM

For Psychology Matters we are joined by Dr. Rani Samuel, clinical psychologist, psychotherapist, and author who has extensive experience in the area of emotional healing and wholeness, this evening discussing overcoming trauma especially through these times. 

In Search of Daniel- Release of New Book - June 2021

Many people have experienced trauma from childhood and throughout our lives and it is key to deal with this holistically.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096MWJV14

Contact: www.ranisamuel.co.za | books@ranisamuel.co.za


Change your mindset feature - Choosing your 5 needle shifters

30 June 2021 11:17 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett on choosing your 5 needle shifters - What are the 5 things you can do over the next 6 months to start taking control of your financial future - no matter your current status". 

https://changecreatorsa.com/

Weird and Wonderful - Polyandry marriages coming to South Africa

30 June 2021 10:25 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we follow up on the controversial conversation around polyandry with the green paper law that came into question today, Wednesday 30th June, around polyandrous marriages proposed for SA.  

For the personal perspective we are joined once again by Musa Mseleku, popular SA polygamist and personality from the hit TV series, 'Uthando Nesthembu'

Ndzalama Muvumbi, a black pansexual polyamorous woman from Open Love Africa, an inclusive pro black platform for non-monogamous people, and…

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan storyteller, facilitator, international teacher and speaker to explore the traditions, culture, and mindset behind this age-old custom and lifestyle. 

Contact:

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi (watsapp): 074 210 2089 

Open Love Africa: https://www.facebook.com/groups/314045436650823/ or email: muvumbindzalama@gmail.com 

Financial matters - The toxic relationship with money

30 June 2021 10:13 PM

On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks about the toxic relationship we have with money simply because we haven't received the right, basic advice.  

www.luthulicapital.com 

The state of Zuma - Case Arrested

29 June 2021 11:13 PM

The state of Zuma with Prince Mashele, Political Analyst and Co-author of the best-selling book ‘The Fall of the ANC: What Next?‘ and author of ‘The Death Of Our Society‘ on landmark today, Tuesday 29th June 2021, which saw the decision by the Constitutional Court that former President Jacob Zuma must spend 15 months in prison which could well determine our future as a nation. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: "They Say: Black Men Don’t Write Poetry"

29 June 2021 10:20 PM

For tonight's Man Torque, we tap into the therapeutic value of art, creativity, and more specifically poetry for healing inner wounds.

Joined by Kojo Baffoe, writer, speaker, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed retired poet who just released 'Listen to Your Footsteps', (pan macmillan book), to reflect his life journey, and Musawenkosi Khanyile, Clinical Psychologist, award winning poet and multiple author who uses poetry to deal with past trauma, with titles such as 'The Internal Saboteur' which explores the role that relationships with our primary caregivers play in shaping the relationships that we build later on in life. 

https://musakhanyile.co.za/

Legal Matters: Green Paper on Marriages and Polyandry

29 June 2021 9:11 PM

For tonight's Legal Matters we are joined by Moremadi Mabule, Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust on the single marriage bill as an equaliser, as tomorrow, Wednesday 30th June 2021 marks the deadline for public comment on the contentious Green Paper on Marriages which was released by The Department of Home Affairs in April around the widespread debate regarding the topic of polyandry in particular.

Thought-Leader webinar: South African politics and the local government elections: scene setter for a capable state?

28 June 2021 11:22 PM

We are joined by Ebrahim Fakir, Director of Programmes: Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute (ASRI) to analyze South African politics and the local government for a capable state with local elections only four months away - the focus being 'without capable and ethical politicians, the best institutions and policies in a country will serve no purpose if they are not protected', as will be unpacked between an expert panel tomorrow in a thought-leader Webinar from the University of the Free State (UFS). 

The details of the webinar are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 29 June 2021
Topic: South African politics and the local government elections: scene setter for a capable state?
Time: 12:30-14:00

Please visit the UFS website for more details

Schools alert: Level 4 lockdown

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

We are joined by Enoch Rabotapi, Chief Director for Education Human Resources Development and Curriculum and Professional Development to discuss Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga's follow up this morning to last night's Covid state of alert nation address on all public and private schools to release pupils for the winter holidays from Wednesday in adherence with the regulations stipulated in Alert Level 4 of the lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.

28 June 2021 9:43 PM
Medical Matters: Dr. Jeremy Nel, Head: Division of Infectious Diseases

28 June 2021 9:17 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Jeremy Nel, Head: Division of Infectious Diseases, Wits University to talk about the multiple variants, how infectious diseases work and mutate, and predominantly to answer questions for those suffering from chronic illness that may be more susceptible to Covid-19 and the precautionary concerns. 

ConCourt finds Ramaphosa did not deliberately lie to Parly on CR17 matter
Politics Local

Politics Local

We are seeing a mess, it's a disaster: Doctors share experience in hospitals
Local

Local

WATCH LIVE: Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign
Local Politics

Local Politics

Hawaii prosecutor rules no charges will be laid against Lindani Myeni killers

1 July 2021 11:42 AM

Breastfeeding athletes can bring children to Tokyo: organisers

1 July 2021 10:16 AM

LIVE BLOG: ConCourt rules Ramaphosa did not wilfully mislead Parly on CR17 campaign

1 July 2021 9:30 AM

