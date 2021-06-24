Crime Time feature: “Uncaptured: The true account of the Nenegate/Trillian whistleblower’

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Mosilo Mothepu, former CEO of Trillian Financial Advisory turned author on her tell all diary of a whistle-blower and courageous fight against state capture: “Uncaptured: The true account of the Nenegate/Trillian whistleblower’
We are joined by Ebrahim Fakir, Director of Programmes: Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute (ASRI) to analyze South African politics and the local government for a capable state with local elections only four months away - the focus being 'without capable and ethical politicians, the best institutions and policies in a country will serve no purpose if they are not protected', as will be unpacked between an expert panel tomorrow in a thought-leader Webinar from the University of the Free State (UFS).
The details of the webinar are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 29 June 2021
Topic: South African politics and the local government elections: scene setter for a capable state?
Time: 12:30-14:00
We are joined by Enoch Rabotapi, Chief Director for Education Human Resources Development and Curriculum and Professional Development to discuss Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga's follow up this morning to last night's Covid state of alert nation address on all public and private schools to release pupils for the winter holidays from Wednesday in adherence with the regulations stipulated in Alert Level 4 of the lockdown.
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Jeremy Nel, Head: Division of Infectious Diseases, Wits University to talk about the multiple variants, how infectious diseases work and mutate, and predominantly to answer questions for those suffering from chronic illness that may be more susceptible to Covid-19 and the precautionary concerns.
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Carlo Gibson, Fashion Designer: Strangelove and his partner Toni Rothbart, both Co-founders on their Make-Good 'Homeless Home' initiative that has given birth to a three-in-one sleeping bag, carry bag, and jacket for the homeless. Tlotlo Sereisho, one of the UJ students who assisted with the project also joins on his contribution to the project.
Make-Good 'Homeless Home' are in the process of raising funds for the roll-out of the project and the fundraising can be done through their Backabuddy site: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/the-homeless-homeproject
Profile Interview with Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, better known professionally as Sho Madjozi, South African rapper, singer, songwriter, actress poet, and change maker.
To kick off the show we are joined by Khensani Nobanda: Nedbank Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs to chat about their partnership with Sho Modjozi who shared key lessons for success with the youth for Youth Day 2021
On Africa at a Glance we are joined by Professor Adekeye Adebajo, Director of the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation (IPATC) at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa and editor of the volume: “The Pan-African Pantheon: Prophets, Poets, and Philosophers a lecture series which kicks off with “Introducing Pantheons.”
This book makes a unique contribution to the literature on Pan-Africanism by providing lively biographical essays of 36 major Pan-African figures by a diverse and prominent group of African, Caribbean, and African-American scholars. They examine historical and contemporary Pan-Africanism as an ideology of emancipation and unity.
For Psychology Matters we are joined by Dr. Rani Samuel, clinical psychologist, psychotherapist, and author who has extensive experience in the area of emotional healing and wholeness, this evening discussing overcoming trauma especially through these times.
In Search of Daniel- Release of New Book - June 2021
Many people have experienced trauma from childhood and throughout our lives and it is key to deal with this holistically.
On Change your mindset feature tonight we are joined by Tjaart van der Walt, CEO: StratSolv, with a focus on aspiring entrepreneurs who want to start their own business, especially in a changing world.
