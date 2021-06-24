Africa at a Glance: The Pan-African Pantheon: Prophets, Poets, and Philosophers

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Weiner 2020 November Mandy Weiner 2020 November
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:13
A challenge to protect your local favourite eatery from the effects of Level 4 lockdown #LocalRestaurantLove challenge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School: Building your first stock portfolio
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ConCourt sentences Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court Zuma has been ordered to hand himself to the Nkanda police station within five days to begin his sentence. 29 June 2021 11:02 AM
Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef Sanef has welcomed government's decision to follow through on its promise to prioritise journalists in the country's vaccine rollo... 29 June 2021 10:51 AM
'Investment of rolling out vaccines quickly will benefit SA economically' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Discovery Health health policy expert Professor Roseanne Harris about the investment in vaccines. 29 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Local
IEC: We don't yet know if upcoming local elections will be free and fair The IEC made the submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19. 28 June 2021 3:13 PM
ConCourt to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court matter on Tuesday The state capture commission approached the apex court after Zuma defied an earlier court order for him to appear at the inquiry a... 28 June 2021 11:38 AM
Alcohol groups disappointed, EFF calls for defiance until mass vaccination National Liquid Traders Council’s Lucky Ntimane said they were bitterly disappointed by the ban on alcohol trade for two weeks, ca... 28 June 2021 9:21 AM
View all Politics
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
We’re poised to launch in Nigeria in next month or 2 - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor. 28 June 2021 7:54 PM
View all Business
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
View all Sport
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 28 June 2021 11:46 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
View all World
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
View all Africa
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Africa at a Glance: The Pan-African Pantheon: Prophets, Poets, and Philosophers

Africa at a Glance: The Pan-African Pantheon: Prophets, Poets, and Philosophers

24 June 2021 11:21 PM

On Africa at a Glance we are joined by Professor Adekeye Adebajo, Director of the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation (IPATC) at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa and editor of the volume: “The Pan-African Pantheon: Prophets, Poets, and Philosophers a lecture series which kicks off with “Introducing Pantheons.”

This book makes a unique contribution to the literature on Pan-Africanism by providing lively biographical essays of 36 major Pan-African figures by a diverse and prominent group of African, Caribbean, and African-American scholars. They examine historical and contemporary Pan-Africanism as an ideology of emancipation and unity.  

https://www.uj.ac.za


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Thought-Leader webinar: South African politics and the local government elections: scene setter for a capable state?

28 June 2021 11:22 PM

We are joined by Ebrahim Fakir, Director of Programmes: Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute (ASRI) to analyze South African politics and the local government for a capable state with local elections only four months away - the focus being 'without capable and ethical politicians, the best institutions and policies in a country will serve no purpose if they are not protected', as will be unpacked between an expert panel tomorrow in a thought-leader Webinar from the University of the Free State (UFS). 

The details of the webinar are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 29 June 2021
Topic: South African politics and the local government elections: scene setter for a capable state?
Time: 12:30-14:00

Please visit the UFS website for more details

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Schools alert: Level 4 lockdown

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

We are joined by Enoch Rabotapi, Chief Director for Education Human Resources Development and Curriculum and Professional Development to discuss Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga's follow up this morning to last night's Covid state of alert nation address on all public and private schools to release pupils for the winter holidays from Wednesday in adherence with the regulations stipulated in Alert Level 4 of the lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.

28 June 2021 9:43 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Dr. Jeremy Nel, Head: Division of Infectious Diseases

28 June 2021 9:17 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Jeremy Nel, Head: Division of Infectious Diseases, Wits University to talk about the multiple variants, how infectious diseases work and mutate, and predominantly to answer questions for those suffering from chronic illness that may be more susceptible to Covid-19 and the precautionary concerns. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things: Homeless Home'

25 June 2021 11:35 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Carlo Gibson, Fashion Designer: Strangelove and his partner Toni Rothbart, both Co-founders on their Make-Good 'Homeless Home' initiative that has given birth to a three-in-one sleeping bag, carry bag, and jacket for the homeless.  Tlotlo Sereisho, one of the UJ students who assisted with the project also joins on his contribution to the project. 

Make-Good 'Homeless Home' are in the process of raising funds for the roll-out of the project and the fundraising can be done through their Backabuddy site: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/the-homeless-homeproject

https://www.facebook.com/MakeGoodSA

https://www.instagram.com/makegoodsa/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview: Sho Madjozi

25 June 2021 10:40 PM

Profile Interview with Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, better known professionally as Sho Madjozi, South African rapper, singer, songwriter, actress poet, and change maker. 

To kick off the show we are joined by Khensani Nobanda: Nedbank Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs to chat about their partnership with Sho Modjozi who shared key lessons for success with the youth for Youth Day 2021

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time feature: “Uncaptured: The true account of the Nenegate/Trillian whistleblower’

24 June 2021 10:20 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Mosilo Mothepu, former CEO of Trillian Financial Advisory turned author on her tell all diary of a whistle-blower and courageous fight against state capture: “Uncaptured: The true account of the Nenegate/Trillian whistleblower’ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters: Overcoming trauma

24 June 2021 9:25 PM

For Psychology Matters we are joined by Dr. Rani Samuel, clinical psychologist, psychotherapist, and author who has extensive experience in the area of emotional healing and wholeness, this evening discussing overcoming trauma especially through these times. 

In Search of Daniel- Release of New Book - June 2021

Many people have experienced trauma from childhood and throughout our lives and it is key to deal with this holistically.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096MWJV14

Contact: www.ranisamuel.co.za | books@ranisamuel.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset: Entrepreneurship

23 June 2021 11:29 PM

On Change your mindset feature tonight we are joined by Tjaart van der Walt, CEO: StratSolv, with a focus on aspiring entrepreneurs who want to start their own business, especially in a changing world.  

contact: tjaart@tjaart7.com

www.stratsolv.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

ConCourt sentences Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court

Local

Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef

Local

King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini

Africa

EWN Highlights

Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef

29 June 2021 10:51 AM

ConCourt finds Zuma guilty of contempt of court

29 June 2021 10:37 AM

WATCH: ConCourt ruling on Jacob Zuma's contempt of court charge

29 June 2021 10:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA