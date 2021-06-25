South Africans Doing Great Things: Homeless Home'

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Carlo Gibson, Fashion Designer: Strangelove and his partner Toni Rothbart, both Co-founders on their Make-Good 'Homeless Home' initiative that has given birth to a three-in-one sleeping bag, carry bag, and jacket for the homeless. Tlotlo Sereisho, one of the UJ students who assisted with the project also joins on his contribution to the project.
Make-Good 'Homeless Home' are in the process of raising funds for the roll-out of the project and the fundraising can be done through their Backabuddy site: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/the-homeless-homeproject
The state of Zuma with Prince Mashele, Political Analyst and Co-author of the best-selling book ‘The Fall of the ANC: What Next?‘ and author of ‘The Death Of Our Society‘ on landmark today, Tuesday 29th June 2021, which saw the decision by the Constitutional Court that former President Jacob Zuma must spend 15 months in prison which could well determine our future as a nation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Man Torque, we tap into the therapeutic value of art, creativity, and more specifically poetry for healing inner wounds.
Joined by Kojo Baffoe, writer, speaker, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed retired poet who just released 'Listen to Your Footsteps', (pan macmillan book), to reflect his life journey, and Musawenkosi Khanyile, Clinical Psychologist, award winning poet and multiple author who uses poetry to deal with past trauma, with titles such as 'The Internal Saboteur' which explores the role that relationships with our primary caregivers play in shaping the relationships that we build later on in life.
For tonight's Legal Matters we are joined by Moremadi Mabule, Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust on the single marriage bill as an equaliser, as tomorrow, Wednesday 30th June 2021 marks the deadline for public comment on the contentious Green Paper on Marriages which was released by The Department of Home Affairs in April around the widespread debate regarding the topic of polyandry in particular.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We are joined by Ebrahim Fakir, Director of Programmes: Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute (ASRI) to analyze South African politics and the local government for a capable state with local elections only four months away - the focus being 'without capable and ethical politicians, the best institutions and policies in a country will serve no purpose if they are not protected', as will be unpacked between an expert panel tomorrow in a thought-leader Webinar from the University of the Free State (UFS).
The details of the webinar are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 29 June 2021
Topic: South African politics and the local government elections: scene setter for a capable state?
Time: 12:30-14:00
We are joined by Enoch Rabotapi, Chief Director for Education Human Resources Development and Curriculum and Professional Development to discuss Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga's follow up this morning to last night's Covid state of alert nation address on all public and private schools to release pupils for the winter holidays from Wednesday in adherence with the regulations stipulated in Alert Level 4 of the lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Jeremy Nel, Head: Division of Infectious Diseases, Wits University to talk about the multiple variants, how infectious diseases work and mutate, and predominantly to answer questions for those suffering from chronic illness that may be more susceptible to Covid-19 and the precautionary concerns.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Profile Interview with Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, better known professionally as Sho Madjozi, South African rapper, singer, songwriter, actress poet, and change maker.
To kick off the show we are joined by Khensani Nobanda: Nedbank Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs to chat about their partnership with Sho Modjozi who shared key lessons for success with the youth for Youth Day 2021
On Africa at a Glance we are joined by Professor Adekeye Adebajo, Director of the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation (IPATC) at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa and editor of the volume: “The Pan-African Pantheon: Prophets, Poets, and Philosophers a lecture series which kicks off with “Introducing Pantheons.”
This book makes a unique contribution to the literature on Pan-Africanism by providing lively biographical essays of 36 major Pan-African figures by a diverse and prominent group of African, Caribbean, and African-American scholars. They examine historical and contemporary Pan-Africanism as an ideology of emancipation and unity.
